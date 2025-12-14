Matt Campbell Gets to Work Rebuilding Penn State's 2026 Recruiting Class

Penn State coach Matt Campbell accelerated the growth of his 2026 recruiting class this weekend, receiving commitments from four former Iowa State signees. All four were released from their Iowa State contracts and announced they would be joining Campbell at Penn State. That includes a quarterback who Campbell called "one of the great steals in this class."

Penn State's 2026 recruiting class signed two players during the early signing period: Pennsylvania quarterback Peyton Falzone and 4-star defensive end Jackson Ford, who was the only player to remain committed to Penn State through his entire recruiting process. Now, they're getting ome reinforcements.

Here's a look at the first four recruits Campbell has brought to Penn State.

Quarterback Kase Evans

A 3-star recruit from Lexington, Texas, Evans committed to Campbell and Iowa State in October. On Signing Day, Campbell raved about the 6-3, 198-pound Evans, calling him "one of the great steals in the class."

Evans threw for 11,640 career yards and 120 touchdowns at Lexington High, which he led to four consecutive playoff appearances.

"He's a winner," Campbell said of Evans during his Iowa State Signing Day press conference. "He took a team and a program to places it hasn't gone. And I think some of the great quarterbacks that we've had have had those similar traits. They had to do it in high school, and they've had the ability to come here and do the same thing. "

Campbell described Evans as a quarterback with "above-average athleticism" who moves in the pocket well and can run when necessary. Further, Campbell said Evans' vertical passing game is "really special."

Evans initially chose Iowa State over Oklahoma State. His grandfather Bob played defensive back for the former Houston Oilers, and his father Chandler played quarterback at the University of Houston in the early 1990s.

Safety Tyrell Chatman

A 3-star prospect from Lincoln, Nebraska, Chatman initially committed to Iowa State in June over Kansas State. He also was released from the Cyclones' class and announced his commitment to Penn State on Sunday.

Chatman, a top-50 safety nationally and the No. 3 player in Nebraska, was a two-way player at North Star High, playing defensive back, quarterback and running back this season. He made 88 tackles, broke up 21 passes and made four interceptions during his career and totaled 2,047 yards of offense. Chatman recorded 30 tackles and scored 15 touchdowns during his senior year.

Safety Bryson Williams

Williams, a 3-star safety from Nebraska, was the first Iowa State signee to commit to Campbell at Penn State. Williams is a top-100 safety nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 6 player in Nebraska.

A safety and wide receiver at Omaha Westside, Williams made 139 tackles and nine interceptions in his career. He recorded 73 of those tackles and six interceptions as a senior. Williams also caught 23 passes for 410 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams initially chose Iowa State over Vanderbilt.

Punter Lucas Tenbrock

The fifth-ranked punter nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, Tenbrock signed with Iowa State out of St. Charles North (Ill.) High. At 6-7, 245 pounds, he's another big punter for Penn State, following the 6-6, 290-pound Gabriel Nwosu. In fact, Tenbrock was his team's starting right tackle as a junior before focusing on punting.

Campbell said that Tenbrock has "great potential" and was drawn to his experience punting in challenging weather.

