Two Penn State Line Prospects Land in the SI99

Penn State's future offensive line could include two of the top prospects of the 2023 recruiting class. Sports Illustrated this week debuted its 2023 SI99, which included two future Lions linemen.

J'ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier landed in the SI99, which ranks the top senior prospects of the year. Williams checked in at No. 29, while Birchmeier is ranked at No. 55.

Williams, who committed to Penn State in February, is the No. 2 overall tackle in the SI99. The Wyomissing (Pa.) High senior is a rising star in the recruiting world. Following an all-state season in 2021, when he helped Wyomissing to the Class 3A state-title game, Williams climbed the recruiting rankings.

In addition, Williams (6-4, 285 pounds) is a multi-sport talent. In May he won the shot put title at the PIAA Class 2A Track & Field Championships. Williams broke a 15-year-old state record in the process, one that belonged to Penn State graduate, and two-time world champion, Joe Kovacs.

Birchmeier has been committed to Penn State's 2023 class for more than a year. The 6-5, 275-pound lineman from Broad Run (Va.) High received offers from more than 30 schools, including Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Like Williams, Birchmeier is a multi-sport talent. He is a two-time state wrestling champ in Virginia, having won 285-pound Class 4 titles as a sophomore and junior.

Notre Dame leads all programs with eight commits in the SI99. Alabama and Ohio State have seven each.

Quarterbacks dominated the SI99, with five landing in the top 10. Oregon commit Dante Moore is the No. 1 prospect of 2023, according to the SI99.

