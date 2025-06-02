Two Penn State Players on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Penn State's two No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks are on the ballot for the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame induction class. Running back Ki-Jana Carter and defensive end Courtney Brown are among 79 FBS players named to the ballot, which the National Football Foundation announced Monday.
Carter, the No. 1 overall pick of the 1995 NFL Draft, was on the ballot last year. Brown, the No. 1 overall pick in 2000, is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. The 2026 induction class will be announced in January.
Brown is the most prolific edge-rusher in Penn State history, holding the program's career record for sacks (33) and three records for tackles for loss. Brown made six in one game in 1997, 29 during the 1999 season and 70 in his career.
Brown was a unanimous first-team All-American in 1999 with teammate LaVar Arrington, who went No. 2 in the 2000 draft and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022. Brown was the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1999, when he also was a finalist for the Bednarik, Lombardi and Nagurski awards. Brown led Penn State twice in sacks, making 11.5 in 1998 and 13.5 in 1999.
During his milestone 1999 season, Brown was named the team's defensive MVP playing with Arrington. He made 55 tackles, more than half for losses, and had an interception and three forced fumbles. The Cleveland Browns selected Brown No. 1 overall in the 2000 draft. Brown played six NFL seasons, five with the Browns and one in Denver, before injuries cut short his career.
Carter was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and consensus All-American in 1994, when he rushed for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns in Penn State's last undefeated season. Carter ranked second nationally in scoring (10.8 points per game), fourth in rushing average (139.9 yards) and fifth in all-purpose yardage (158.4). He led the Big Ten in all three categories. Carter still holds Penn State's career record for average yards per carry (7.2).
The No. 1 overall pick of the Cincinnat Bengals, Carter suffered a series of debilitating injuries that limited his NFL career to seven seasons.
Players on this year's Hall of Fame ballot include Dez Bryant, Eric Bieniemy, Aaron Donald, Alan Faneca, Robert Griffin III, Marvin Harrison, DeSean Jackson, James Laurinaitis, Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch, Ndamukong Suh, Manti Te'O and Peter Warrick.
A total of 27 Penn State football players and coaches have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The most recent was linebacker Paul Posluszny in 2024. Here are Penn State's inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame (in alphabetical order):
- LaVar Arrington (inducted in 2022)
- Hugo Bedzek (1954)
- Bill Bowes (2016, inducted as New Hampshire's head coach)
- John Cappelletti (1993)
- Kerry Collins (2018)
- Shane Conlan (2014)
- Keith Dorney (2005)
- Rip Engle (1974)
- Jack Ham (1990)
- Dick Harlow (1954)
- Bob Higgins (1954)
- Glenn Killinger (1971)
- Ted Kwalick (1989)
- Richie Lucas (1986)
- Pete Mauthe (1957)
- Shorty Miller (1974)
- Lydell Mitchell (2004)
- Dennis Onkotz (1995)
- Joe Paterno (2007)
- Paul Posluszny (2024)
- Mike Reid (1987)
- Glenn Ressler (2001)
- Dave Robinson (1997)
- Steve Suhey (1985)
- Dexter Very (1976)
- Curt Warner (2009)
- Harry Wilson (1973)