Veteran Penn State Offensive Lineman No Longer on Roster
The NCAA Transfer Portal reopens for college football April 16, which will prompt plenty of transition during or post-spring practice. Penn State appears to have its first bit of change.
JB Nelson, a veteran offensive lineman who returned to Penn State for his sixth season of eligibility, no longer is listed on the Penn State football roster. Nelson, who made eight career starts at guard for the Nittany Lions, is expected to enter the portal. Blue-White Illustrated first reported the news regarding Nelson.
Nelson spent three seasons at Penn State after beginning his career at Lackawanna College. He played in four games in 2022 before earning the starting spot at left guard in 2023. He started eight games at the position that season, with Vega Ioane making five starts. Nelson earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2023.
Ioane won the starting spot in 2024, and Nelson became Penn State's swing offensive lineman. He played in all 16 games and more than 200 snaps last season at three positions, including both tackle spots. Nelson returned for his final season of eligibility to a crowded offensive line room that brought back four starters from last year's line.
Nelson was competing with multiple players, including sophomore Cooper Cousins, for the starting position at right guard. Penn State coach James Franklin also has praised the spring progress of redshirt sophomore J'ven Williams, who is playing both tackle and guard this season. Franklin said that Williams could challenge for the starting spot at right guard as well.
Penn State's offensive line returns three tackles with starting experience (Drew Shelton on the left side and Anthony Donkoh and Nolan Rucci on the right) as well as senior center Nick Dawkins. Cousins played significant reps last season as well and is a lead candidate at right guard. The Nittany Lions also received a transfer commitment from redshirt sophomore T.J. Shanahan, who started five games at center last season for Texas A&M.
The NCAA Transfer Portal will be open April 16-25, coinciding with the final 10 days of Penn State's spring pracrice. The Nittany Lions will host the Blue-White Game on April 26 at Beaver Stadium.