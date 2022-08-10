Virginia Speedster Carmelo Taylor  Commits to Penn State

Carmelo Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver from Virginia, committed to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, becoming perhaps the fastest player in the group.

Taylor, who plays for Patrick Henry High in Roanoke, discussed his decision with Brian Dohn of 247Sports.

Taylor (6-0, 170 pounds) continued Penn State's dominant run through Virginia in the 2023 class. Taylor ranks No. 6 among Virginia players, according to 247Sports, giving Penn State five of the commonwealth's top 13 players in its class.

Taylor is a track star as well, finishing as the fastest athlete in Virginia this past year. He won Virginia High School League Class 5A titles in the 100 meters (10.62 seconds) and the 200 (21.56). He ran a 10.56 in qualifying for the 100, .01 seconds off the state record.

Taylor's HUDL highlights showcase a receiver who can race past defenders with and without the ball. Though primarily a receiver, Taylor also takes direct snaps at quarterback and even throws from the position occasionally.

Taylor, who made an official visit to Penn State in June. joined the recruiting class about two weeks after North Penn (Pa.) High's Yazeed Haynes decommitted and ultimately switched to Georgia.

Penn State now has 18 players committed to the 2023 class.

