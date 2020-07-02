Watch Penn State Commit Christian Veilleux at the Elite 11 finals

Quarterback Christian Veilleux called his week at the Elite 11 quarterback camp "nothing but a success" after spending three days with the nation's top prospects.

Veilleux, who is committed to Penn State, was among 20 quarterbacks who worked with head coach Trent Dilfer and a counselor group that included Ohio State's Justin Fields.

SI All-American was at the Elite 11 finals, providing video and breakdowns of each competitor. Here's how the staff assessed Veilleux's performance:

The first impression of Veilleux was rock solid. He was accurate throughout the regional camp workout with first and second level consistency stronger than most of the group. The pro day workout looked uncomfortable at times for the Penn State [commit], who appeared to have rushed several throws in the controlled setting. The velocity wasn’t there on Day 3, either.

Veilleux, who turned 18 just before the Elite 11 finals, is originally from Ontario. He transferred to The Bullis School in Maryland after initially playing for a high school in Buffalo.

Veilleux is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals.com, who committed to Penn State in late April. LSU and Clemson made offers along the way. He has good size (6-4, 195 pounds) with a frame that will benefit from a year in Penn State's weight room.

Check out the video above, courtesy of Brooks Austin, who covers Georgia for the SI college football network. Through that and his Hudl video below, Veilleux shows a pretty fluid deep ball that only will improve.

Want to watch more from Elite 11? Check out all of SI All-American's coverage.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.