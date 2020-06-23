Watch: Penn State's Jaquan Brisker trains with Aaron Donald

A former Pitt All-American helping a potential Penn State defensive starter? Good thing the rivalry ended last year.

Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams end and two-time NFL defensive player of the year, has been conducting training sessions in Pittsburgh at 2Tenths Speed & Agility. Donald, a proud Pittsburgh native and Pitt alumnus, has a long history of training with 2Tenths.

Several Penn State players have trained at the center, including safeties Lamont Wade and Jaquan Brisker. In this quick video via 2/10ths Instagram account, Donald gives Brisker a lesson in speed-rush technique.

In another video posted to 2Tenths YouTube channel this spring, Brisker and Wade compete in a triangle drill.

Brisker, a 6-1 senior and Pittsburgh native, is a player-to-watch in Penn State's secondary, where Donald's technique will come in handy. Brisker played in all 13 games last season after transferring from Lackawanna College. He showed a penchant for playmaking and made two interceptions.

Brisker made a critical fourth-quarter interception against Iowa and had five tackles in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis. He likely will start opposite Wade at safety but, as the videos show, isn't taking the spot for granted.

"Brisker’s a worker," Penn State safeties coach Tim Banks said this spring. "He loves to work and he loves to play the game of football. I'm excited about the direction he's headed.

"... In winter conditioning, I thought every week he got better in terms of his stamina and strength. Everything we've asked of him to do so far, he's answered the bell."

Hear more from Banks about Brisker's future in the video above.

