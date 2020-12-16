Welcome to Penn State's Craziest Day of the Year

Penn State coach James Franklin didn't need to be reminded that Wednesday could be among his most hectic days of a wild year.

"2020, baby," Franklin said. "2020."

For the first time, Franklin and his staff will combine game prep and recruiting pomp, as the Early Signing Day overlaps with practice for Saturday's Champions Week game against Illinois. This hasn't happened before, as the regular season usually is over for two weeks before Signing Day, and bowl practice is truncated by finals.

But here they are, sandwiching the whole mess together. If that weren't enough, State College sits in the crosshairs of a Nor'easter that could bring 18 inches of snow.

Will Franklin be sleeping in his office? He didn't rule out the option. He's also prepared for another unconventional day in the life of Penn State football.

"We've got meetings, we've got practice and we've got a game on Saturday, so we've got to find a way to balance it," Franklin said.

The complication is serving two important purposes. Franklin wants to devote enough time and attention to his current team, which is on a three-game win streak and looking for a home victory over Illinois.

Meanwhile, Franklin has made Signing Day, the first day players can sign their Letters of Intent, a holiday at Penn State. The staff brings an NFL draft quality to the ceremony, with guests introducing recruits, the Blue Band playing songs and an omelet bar sizzling in the background. The program always has put on a big recruiting show on Signing Day and still plans one Wednesday, though it will be a little different.

To accomplish that, Franklin has scheduled 15-minute calls with his signees and their families to welcome them officially to Penn State. Assistant coaches will step out of position meetings to attend specific calls. And the recruiting staff has helped compile videos to commemorate the event.

"This is a day to celebrate their futures and the decisions that they have made, and we want to make sure we do everything we can," Franklin said, "especially when they've lost out on so much already, like official visits and things like that."

Noteworthy

Franklin said the team will have "another discussion" following Saturday's game to assess its bowl future. A 4-5 Penn State team almost certainly would be invited to a bowl game, particularly since the Big Ten has a dwindling number of viable options.

Offensive lineman CJ Thorpe missed the last two games for an undisclosed medical reason, Franklin said. Thorpe started the season's first three games at guard.

Franklin addressed Illinois' firing of head coach Lovie Smith, saying it will impact the game. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as the interim head coach, and Franklin has seen teams play with spirit under interim coaches before.

"We have to be ready for everything," Franklin said. "We have to be ready for them going for it on fourth down. We have to be ready for them to pressure more than maybe they've pressured on the defensive side of the ball. ... And then on special teams, fake punts, onside kicks to open the game, things like that. We have to be ready for that type of game.”

