What Does Running Back John Lovett Bring to Penn State's Offense?

Running back John Lovett, who transferred from Baylor this winter, already is making an impact in Penn State's offense.

Running back John Lovett arrived at Penn State this offseason with a Big 12 pedigree (like his new offensive coordinator), plenty of experience and an explosive running style. Even more, his new coach said, Lovett arrived humbly.

"I like how he's done a great job of fitting in the room," Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said. "Of not trying to put himself above guys or beneath guys. He really has bonded with the guys in the room."

Lovett joins a Penn State position group that feels restored after the pitfalls of 2020. Lovett is one of four Penn State backs (with Noah Cain, Devyn Ford and Keyvone Lee) who have made college starts. In fact, Lovett has started the most games.

Lovett started 20 games over four years at Baylor, from which he transferred earlier his year. He ranks in the top 20 on Baylor's career lists for rushing yards (1,803) and yards per attempt (5.07). Last year, Lovett started all five games he played but missed three due to injury.

He's getting a fresh look as a graduate transfer at Penn State, where the room features sophomores Cain and Ford and freshmen Lee and Caziah Holmes. Seider said he expects Lovett to be a mentor in the group but also to pursue the starting role vigorously.

"He's a guy who took a leap of faith to come here to Penn State," Seider said. "... I think he's going to bring some explosion to the offense. You can tell he's a guy who has played a lot of games. Now he's just trying to find his way."

Lovett benefits in that Penn State has a new offensive coordinator as well. Everyone is learning Mike Yurcich's system from scratch, putting them on an even playing field. Seider said Lovett might even hold an edge.

Yurcich came to Penn State from Texas, and worked earlier at Oklahoma State, so his offense will carry some Big 12 tendencies regarding pacing and play calls. Lovett spent four years in the Big 12 at Baylor, so he has seen Yurcich's system at Texas and Oklahoma State before.

"He's been part of one of these offenses a little bit, so he's going to have a good background of picking this stuff up that we're doing now," Seider said.

The John Lovett File

Year: Senior

Hometown: Burlington, N.J.

Height/weight: 6-0, 210

Previous school: Baylor

Highlights: Rushed for 1,803 yards in 20 career starts; caught 29 passes for 183 yards; scored 17 rushing TDs, 11 in his first two seasons; rushed for a career-high 655 yards in 2019; has four career 100-yard games; rushed for a career-high 125 yards against Texas Tech in 2018.

