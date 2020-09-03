'What Might Have Been' for Penn State, Part 4: A Championship Defense?

Penn State carried significant offensive potential into 2020, with a burgeoning relationship between offensive coordinator and quarterback and perhaps the Big Ten's best group of running backs. But its defense was the real backbone.

Everybody knew about linebacker Micah Parsons long before he decided to opt out for 2020. But fifth-year coordinator Brent Pry had skill, flash and depth on all three units to complement Parsons and build a potential championship defense.

Before getting to whatever the 2020 season turns into, AllPennState is exploring "What Might Have Been" for the Lions in a conventional season. From its CFP chances to quarterback Sean Clifford's ascendance to its tantalizing backfield, Penn State had a roster capable of contending.

And that included a defense of difference-makers. Here are just five.

Jayson Oweh: The defensive end introduced himself last season with a pair of strip sacks in a 28-7 victory over Michigan State, but fans have known about him for a while. One of the team's best athletes (he compiled Penn State's highest strength index in 2019 winter workouts), Oweh was poised to emerge from Yetur Gross-Matos' shadow.

This would have been Oweh's first year as a full-time starter, giving Penn State a bookend pair of sack specialists with Shaka Toney. The Lions don't lack for talent at defensive end, with Adisa Isaac ready to break through as well and senior Shane Simmons seeking to put several years of injuries behind him.

"You have quite a few guys in that end room who can play," defensive line coach John Scott Jr., said. "... When we are able to get back to football, those guys will be ready to compete. I like where that group can go. It's a talented group."

Tariq Castro-Fields: Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said Castro-Fields' 2019 season suffered on the back end because of an injury through which he played. The potential first-round pick Smith saw early in the year slipped in confidence after the injury, something Castro-Fields recognized as well.

This year, Smith said he expected the 6-0 senior to be the "lockdown corner" Penn State needed.

"The peaks and the valleys are going to come, but we have to remain consistent through all of that," Smith said. "[Castro-Fields] understands that. There's no added pressure, because it's something he wants for himself. He wants to be a first-round draft pick. With that comes a great responsibility of covering the best receiver and performing at a high level."

Brandon Smith: The linebacker was among several defensive freshmen (with defensive backs Keaton Ellis and Marquis Wilson) who logged meaningful minutes and made important plays. Smith emerged as the replacement to starter Cam Brown and among the defense's most aggressive players.

But Smith came to Penn State devoted to becoming a classical program linebacker rather than making the conversion as Parsons and Brown did. Parsons was particularly high on Smith's future.

"Brandon has the most athletic ability in the [linebacker] room," Parsons said before the Cotton Bowl in December. "He has the outright most potential. He has a chance to do great things while I’m here and after I’m gone. His opportunity here is a great one."

Jaquan Brisker: Penn State's secondary looked athletic and exciting. It was deep at cornerback and building more at safety. With Lamont Wade solid as one returning starter at safety, the other spot appeared to be a competition between Brisker and Jonathan Sutherland.

Both played well last season, but Brisker has an athletic base that is unique. He also made two interceptions and broke up three passes in a heavy workload.

"I thought he had a really good season, given that he got here in the summer [of 2019] and had to try to learn it obviously at a quick pace," safeties coach Tim Banks said. "Brisker's a worker. He loves to work and he loves to play the game of football. I'm excited about the direction he's headed."

PJ Mustipher: The defensive tackle made an impact in the rotation with Robert Windsor and returning starter Antonio Shelton. Mustipher is proven and played particularly well down the stretch.

The 6-4 junior was poised to control the middle with Shelton, freeing Penn State's group of ends to get into the backfield. He also is part of an assertive group of personalities that would have taken command of the defense.

"PJ's personality is kind of infectious," Scott said. "He wants to learn, he wants to do things the way you want him to do them and he's a great teammate. He's a guy you just want to be around all the time.

"... I think we can take the next step with PJ as we continue to hone in on his technique. The next level is him taking advantage of his tools and continuing to be more disruptive. He has all the tools, he has the work ethic. I'm looking forward to seeing him blossom."

