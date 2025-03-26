What to Expect From Penn State's Linebackers Under Jim Knowles
As Jim Knowles takes over as Penn State’s defensive coordinator, how he will use his schemes and philosophies is among the most intriguing questions for next season. In particular, linebacker will be a key position to watch under Knowles as the Nittany Lions begin spring practice using a 4-2-5 base defense, one that likely will continue into the season.
"Obviously, with some of our youth and lack of experience at linebacker, this is a way that I think fits our personnel this year, and also fits with what Jim has liked to do in the past," Penn State football coach James Franklin said. "Obviously, these were a lot of our conversations before him coming
here."
Franklin previewed what to expect from the position this spring and for the season-opener Aug. 30 against Nevada. The room certainly has talent, notably with rising junior Tony Rojas to high-ranking recruit Lavar Arrington II, but needs experience and a new middle linebacker.
Last season, Kobe King served as the Mike linebacker, leading the Nittany Lions’ defense and communicating play calls. Replacing King, now a projected NFL Draft selection, and his voice will be critical for Knowles in Year 1 at Penn State.
“The Mike linebacker, in a lot of ways, is like the quarterback of the defense. You've heard that before, obviously,” Franklin said Tuesday during his first press conference of spring practice. “[King has] been doing it for several years, and a guy that just has such a good feel in the box, of defeating blocks, slipping blocks, anticipating runs, playing downhill, just a very, very productive player that really ran that position. So it's going to be a heck of a competition [replacing him].”
Franklin said he expects Penn State’s 2025 base defense to be a 4-2-5, largely what it played under Tom Allen last season, which will help mask some inexperience at linebacker. Two candidates to lead the position are Rojas and redshirt senior Dom DeLuca, a duo who will likely start under Knowles.
Rojas, one of three players Franklin said isn’t “fully available” due to injury as spring practices begin, totaled 58 tackles, three interceptions, four passes defended and one sack in 2024. DeLuca posted 40 tackles, three interceptions, one pass defended and one-half sack. Franklin ran through nearly his entire unit when discussing potential 2025 contributors at linebacker, noting some young players he’s hoping to step up behind Rojas and DeLuca.
“There's some guys like [Keon] Wiley, who's coming off an injury, that we're going to need to get evaluated. You’ve got [Ta’mere] Robinson that's ready to take the next step, [Anthony] Speca is a young player that we're expecting to take the next step as well.
“You’ve got [Lavar] Arrington II, you've got [Beckham] Dee, you've got [Alex] Tatsch, who's been impressive since he showed up on campus, him and Arrington. “So there's a number of guys. Kari Jackson is a young guy ready to take the next step. … Right now, I'm not sure how it's going to play out.”
Penn State will play some three-linebacker sets, though Franklin said they likely will be as situational alternatives to the two-linebacker base defense. That defense fits the team’s 2025 personnel best, Franklin said, since it has just two key returners at linebacker and more experience in the secondary, including the winter transfer return of safety King Mack. Ultimately, though, Knowles’ experience should help maximize Penn State’s defense no matter what schemes he runs.
“Jim has been doing it long enough to understand we’ve got to get our best 11 guys on the field,” Franklin said. “At Oklahoma State and other places, that may have been three safeties. At Penn State, that may be three corners, that may be three safeties.
“That's a little bit of this process right now. That's why spring ball is important. It's going to give Jim the ability, not only to install some of the changes that we're making on defense, some of the tweaks that we're making on defense, but also to evaluate our personnel to say, ‘How are we going to play at our best?’”