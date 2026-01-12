What We Learned About Penn State on a Busy Transfer Portal Weekend

Penn State emerged from a busy transfer portal weekend with two more key secondary additions and two changes of mind in the backfield. The Nittany Lions enter the portal window's home stretch having almost completely transformed their first roster under Matt Campbell,

Penn State also released an updated 2026 roster, which includes the returning players but not yet those transferring into the program. So here's what we know about the Nittany Lions' changing roster.

Penn State football by the numbers

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (3) gains yards after catch during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

52: Returning players listed on the 2026 roster

50: Penn State players in the portal

33: Players transferring into the program

21: Players transferring in from Iowa State

Penn State's 2026 roster

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson (5) celebrates after a defensive stop against Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State's first 2026 roster list 52 players, just one of whom is a quarterback: redshirt junior walk-on Jack Lambert. Among the notable names on the roster are sophomore linebacker LaVar Arrington II, redshirt freshmen cornerbacks Xxavier Thomas and Joshua Johnson and running back Cam Wallace, who initially entered the portal.

The roster underscores the depth of the departures Penn State has faced this offseason. In addition to the 50 players in the portal, another 22 exhausted their eligibility or declared early for the NFL.

Players still can enter the portal until Jan. 16, so the returning roster isn't set yet. But the roster suggests that Penn State was successful in retaining cornerbacks (thanks in part to position coach Terry Smith's return) and really needs defensive tackles, having brought back just three.

Two running backs changed their minds

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Cam Wallace, who entered the portal in early January, evidently had a change of heart and is returning to Penn State. Meanwhile, freshman Tikey Hayes, who initially announced plans to return, entered the portal.

The flipped decisions mean that Wallace is back after playing just four games last season and only once after the Iowa game. Wallace returned this past season after breaking both legs on a play against Kent State in 2024.

And Hayes, a 4-star prospect from Aliquippa, chose to test the portal waters after not playing for the Nittany Lions as a freshman. Hayes, who rushed for more than 3,000 in his last two seasons at Aliquippa High, is a nephew of Terry Smith.

A key inbound defensive back

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) hits Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Penn State returns several of its top cornerbacks, notably starter Audavion Collins and freshman Daryus Dixson but also added a veteran from Iowa State. Jeremiah Cooper became the 21st former Cyclone to commit to Penn State, doing so after redshirting last season.

Cooper has position flexibility, having played both cornerback and safety at Iowa State. He moved to cornerback in 2025 after playing three seasons at safety. But Cooper sustained a season-ending injury after playing in four games in 2025. Prior to that, he was honorable mention All-Big 12 at safety in 2024, making 48 tackles and two interceptions.

Cooper's move gives Penn State a veteran defensive back who could play multiple spots and bring needed depth, particularly at safety.

Meet the new Nittany Lions

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”



Excited to announce I’m committed to @PennStateFball! Ready to grind and make an impact. #WeAre #DOGS @CoachMC_PSU… pic.twitter.com/xmF4ua9uhH — Brock Riker (@BrockfromBrock) January 10, 2026

In addition to Cooper, Penn State received commitments from four players over the weekend.

Offensive lineman Brock Riker (Texas State): A nice pickup for Penn State, Riker (6-4, 285 pounds) started 12 games for Texas State and was named an honorable mention freshman All-American. His offer sheet was strong in the portal, with Alabama, Oklahoma and Illinois among the programs showing interest. He'll compete for the starting job at center.

Tight end Cooper Alexander (Iowa State): The third Iowa State tight end transferring to Penn State, Alexander caught five passes as a redshirt freshman in 2025. He played in one game in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending injury. His father Stephen played right end in the NFL and made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2000.

Safety Chris Fileppo (West Virginia): He played in 12 games as a true freshman, making a season-high five tackles against Texas Tech in the season finale.

Safety Ibn McDaniels (Syracuse): A redshirt freshman, McDaniels played in 11 games last season, making four tackles and breaking up a pass.

