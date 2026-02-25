Penn State's GM Details the 'Very Chaotic' Start to His Job

Everything in January was new for Derek Hoodjer. He had just started as Penn State football's general manager, had never worked anywhere but Iowa State, had never been tasked to rebuild a roster and further had never been asked to do that in two weeks through the transfer portal.

"Very chaotic," Hoodjer said. "... It was different in every way, shape and form."

But in February, Hoodjer was able to pause and reflect on that period in which he helped Penn State coach Matt Campbell overhaul the football program. Campbell and his staff retained 52 players from the Nittany Lions' 2025 roster and brought in 55 new players, including 40 from the transfer portal.

The transfers came from 16 different schools, including 24 from Campbell's former roster at Iowa State. They came from the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC, FCS and Division III. Hoodjer estimated that he contacted between 100-125 players during the two-week portal process in January.

Hoodjer began his football career as an Iowa State student working as an operations assistant in 2011. By 2018 he was Campbell's director of player personnel and in 2023 became the de facto general manager, now his title with the Nittany Lions.

"We're really lucky," Campbell said of Hoodher in early December. "Derek is one of the absolute bright minds in all of football."

So how did it all come together? Hoodjer has asked himself the same question. "It all happened really fast," he said. In February, Hoodjer met with reporters at Beaver Stadium, where he re-lived the experience.

Describe your first month at Penn State?

Penn State football general manager Derek Hoodjer speaks to reporters at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State On SI

"Just the timing of everything made it really chaotic. It all happened really fast, whether you're talking about the 100-plus players that ended up on our roster but also the 25, 30, 40 other players that we communicated with. Some that we brought on visits, others that we evaluated and moved in a different direction. There was just a lot happening in a really short amount of time.

"And so I think just the quantity of the work was probably what made it the craziest. And there was a lot of layers to that, too. We wanted to certainly respect the current team and allow them to finish the bowl game the right way. Then you had Christmas and New Year's, and our staff was coming from different places, and everybody got here at kind of a different time. And so all of that coming together over that two-week period, I certainly think probably January 2 to January 9 was probably the craziest time for sure."

How did Penn State prioritize spending money in Year 1?

A general view of the scoreboard at Beaver Stadium as Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

"What we really prioritized when we got here was spending a lot of time getting to know the current roster. We wanted to start with who on the Penn State team fits what we're trying to do from a character perspective, from a football perspective and from what they're looking for. Does it align what we're looking for? And we felt really good about the players that we were able to retain here.

"And there were a lot of good football players here, obviously. Tthat was one of the things that was loud and clear right away. This was a really talented roster, and a lot of teams across the country knew this was a really talented roster though, too. And so it started with prioritizing who at Penn State do we want to make sure we fight to keep.

"And then there was a large contingent of guys available in the portal, both from Iowa State and from other schools. And where are the players, who do we have relationships with, where does it maybe fit with who we retain, what holes do we have now and where can the portal fill those gaps? We feel really confident in the team we put together, and hopeful for the future for sure."

How many players did Penn State scout in the portal?

"Probably 100 to 125 would be my guess. We evaluated ahead of time nearly every player in college football. You don't want a guy to go in the portal and start from scratch. You want to have a little bit of an understanding who that player is before they get there. ... That's a year-long process."

How did the quarterbacks room come together?

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht runs during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"We feel really good about where the quarterback room landed, but that was a conversation we had a lot. And I think the benefit we have is, we've known Alex [Manske] for so long and have a really good understanding of who he is and the talent he has and how he functioned this past fall. And obivously we've got a great understanding of Rocco [Becht].

"I think recruiting a quarterback in the portal to come in and not be the starter can be difficult, but certainly those conversations were had, and we're really excited that Connor Barry chose to come and join this and compete in that room. And he's here this spring and has played a bunch of college football, and we believe that he can be certainly a very valuable player in that room. And then to have Kase [Evans] and Peyton [Falzone] join us as true freshmen, and you feel really good about where that room landed."

What has it been like to watch this new team come together?

"It's been really fun. And I think one of the things that we've emphasized is, this is Penn State football. Those guys need to learn what Penn State football is, and they need to understand where we're at now and build our team and that identity. But those guys certainly fit what we're looking for, and I believe the guys we retained from Penn State do as well. And so watching those guys blend together in the locker room will be enjoyable to watch, but I think they've aligned really well."

What have you learned about Penn State football in the past two months?

We Are — then, now, always. pic.twitter.com/rmHxoBU7fm — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 19, 2026

"That's been one of the greatest honors of being here: learning the history, the tradition, of what this program has stood for. And we've been so fortunate, whether it was coach [Terry] Smith who obviously has been here and knows all of that deeply, or Alan Zemaitis, Jordan Hill, Dan Connor. There's so many people that we've had an opportunity to engage with and to just learn what Penn State football is and learn what it means and learn about the history.

"There's so many people that have built this program into what it is and have so much pride and understanding. It's just like a joy to hear their stories and hear what the place is. But it's also a guidepost for, when Penn State football is at its best, this is what it looks like."

