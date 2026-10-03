What We Learned From Penn State's Massive Letdown at Northwestern

Penn State continued its Big Ten schedule with another poor performance. After last week’s fourth-quarter collapse to Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions couldn’t keep up with Northwestern on Friday night.

The Wildcats, who held their grand opening of New Ryan Field, earned a 34-13 win over Penn State, which dropped to 3-2 and 0-2 in conference play. A few key issues arose in the loss, as the Nittany Lions are on their first losing streak under new head coach Matt Campbell.

Penn State's run defense has problems

Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s run defense had its worst performance in nearly four years. Northwestern rushed for 413 yards behind running backs Caleb Komolafe and Joseph Himon II, who tallied 188 and 162 yards, respectively.

Komolafe and Himon were the first duo to both rush for over 100 yards against the Nittany Lions since Oct. 15, 2022, when Michigan’s Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum combined for 339 rushing yards to power a 41-17 win. Northwestern’s 413 rushing yards were the most vs. Penn State since the Wolverines ran for 418 that day in 2022.

The interior of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line kept getting gashed by Northwestern’s rushing attack. In the second quarter, Himon rushed right up the middle, avoided tackles by running toward the sideline, and went 38 yards untouched for a touchdown.

The Wildcats had 12 rushes of at least 10 yards, including five of at least 20 yards. Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles threw the ball only 14 times, and all four touchdowns Penn State gave up came on the ground.

It was a stark change from the first four games for the Nittany Lions, who allowed just 113.2 rushing yards per game prior to facing the Wildcats. Now that number is 173.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

Rocco Becht doesn’t look like the most experienced quarterback in college football

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Rocco Becht’s selling point before the season was that he was the most experienced quarterback in college football. But through two games in the Big Ten, Becht doesn’t look like that.

Becht was inconsistent and failed to get into a rhythm for Penn State before it was too late against Northwestern. He completed 26 of 41 passes for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Becht had a chance to make up some ground in the third quarter, when he had receiver Zay Robinson open on a third-and-10 at Northwestern’s 43-yard line. But Becht overthrew Robinson, who had plenty of open space to score a touchdown. Penn State instead punted while still down 24-7.

On third downs, Becht went 4-for-9 for 25 yards, but only two of those completions picked up first downs as his inconsistent play caused Penn State’s drives to stall. Becht took a sack early in the second quarter that ended another drive.

Through two games against power-conference competition this season, Becht has completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 357 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. It doesn’t look like the Iowa State transfer has gotten used to playing Big Ten defenses yet despite being in his fifth year.

Matt Campbell remains conservative

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State coach Matt Campbell repeated multiple times during his mid-week press conference that he coached to not “screw it up” against Wisconsin. Those conservative tendencies showed again against Northwestern.

Penn State punted on fourth-and-5 at Northwestern’s 44-yard line on its first drive. After the Wildcats gained more momentum on the ensuing possession with a touchdown, the Nittany Lions still played it safe by punting on fourth-and-2 at their own 44-yard line.

Going for it on either of those plays would’ve been gutsy calls, but if the Nittany Lions did convert them, it’s possible that Northwestern doesn’t take a 24-7 halftime lead.

In the second half, Penn State punted on fourth-and-10 at Northwestern’s 43-yard line despite needing to make some sort of play to have a chance at a comeback. Cornerback Audavion Collins was called for a fair-catch interference penalty on the punt, so punting netted the Nittany Lions only 22 yards in field position.

But possibly the most conservative play call was opting not to attempt an onside kick after scoring a touchdown with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter while down 31-13. A comeback would’ve been improbable, but not trying to get the ball back there made it essentially impossible with how well Northwestern was running the ball.

It’s possible that Campbell and the Nittany Lions would’ve still lost even if they made more aggressive decisions. But showing more conservative tendencies proved that Campbell might not have changed his ways despite what happened against Wisconsin.

Up next for Penn State

Penn State will attempt to get right against USC for the annual White Out at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports.

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