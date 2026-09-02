Marshall vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Matt Campbell era is set to begin in Penn State, as the former Iowa State head coach leads his team against Marshall in Week 1 of the college football season.

Penn State is heavily favored at home against a Marshall team that was just 5-7 last season and lost badly to both Georgia and James Madison.

So, this is a very winnable game for the Nittany Lions as Campbell and quarterback Rocco Becht look to get off to a strong start in their new home.

Becht came with Campbell from Iowa State after he combined for 24 rushing and passing scores in the 2025 season. The No. 18 team in the country, Penn State struggled during the 2025 season and lost starting quarterback Drew Allar (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers) to injury.

Meanwhile, Marshall returns quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who threw for over 2,000 yards and ran for 660 in his junior season. A transfer from Syracuse, Del Rio-Wilson played in 11 of the Thundering Herd’s 12 games in 2025.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 1 battle.

Marshall vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Marshall +24.5 (-118)

Penn State -24.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Marshall: +1500

Penn State: -3600

Total

52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Marshall vs. Penn State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Beaver Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Marshall record: 0-0

Penn State record: 0-0

Marshall vs. Penn State Key Player to Watch

Rocco Becht, Quarterback, Penn State

Becht has a ton of familiarity playing for Campbell, but the Nittany Lions quarterback has to take care of the football better if this team wants to win a loaded Big Ten.

Last season, Becht completed just 60.5 percent of his passes and threw nine interceptions, and Iowa State finished 8-4 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play. In three seasons as the starter, Becht had 26 interceptions in 39 games.

He should have a loaded supporting cast around him in 2026, but Penn State’s ceiling is going to be limited if he doesn’t become more efficient as a passer.

Marshall vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick

Playing at Penn State is a tough environment for any team, and I am not buying Marshall as an underdog, even with Del Rio-Wilson back on the team.

The Thundering Herd were 98th in net adjusted EPA/Play last season, and the bigger concern was that they were outside the top-100 in EPA/Play on defense ranking 125th in EPA/Pass.

That isn’t going to cut it against a Penn State team that has a veteran quarterback in his fourth season as a starter.

The Nittany Lions didn’t have a big 2025 season, but they still finished in the top 30 in the country in EPA/Play on both sides of the ball. Campbell should bring some new energy to this program, and I think this spread is very reasonable in Week 1.

After all, Marshall scored just seven points against a Power Four team in Georgia last season, losing 45-7.

Pick: Penn State -24.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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