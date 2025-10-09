What You Need to Know About Penn State-Northwestern: How to Watch, Predictions
For Penn State, the season has come to this. The playoff begins Saturday with the annual homecoming game against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions have no choice but to play seven consecutive elimination games, something they didn't anticipate in early October.
"For us at least in the locker room as players, we're extra motivated," Penn State quarterback Drew Allar said this week. "[We're] not particularly happy. I think [we're] just more motivated than ever because of just everything that's transpired. We're an extremely motivated group. "
How will that manifest Saturday against the Wildcats? Here's everything you need to know about the Penn State-Northwestern game.
How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Northwestern
Penn State-Northwestern kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions' annual homecomimg game will be televised on FS1 with Connor Onion and Mark Helfrich on the broadcast. The game also will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.
Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the radio broadcast on the Penn State Sports Network or at Sirius XM channels 111/197.
Checking out the Penn State-Northwestern betting line
The Nittany Lions enter the game as 21.5-point favorites, according to several sports betting sites. The over/under is 47.5 points. It's noteworthy that Penn State is 0-5 against the spread this season.
Penn State throws it back
The Nittany Lions will wear a new iteration of their "Generations of Greatness" uniforms for Saturday's homecoming game. Among the uniform's unique elements:
- White collars: These are new for the throwbacks this season. Penn State is bringing back a white collar on the uniform neck, which first appeared in the 1980s and remained until 2010.
- Lion Shrine: The image of Lion Shrine appears on the jersey's “home plate.” It is an original element of the throwback uniform, recognizing the Lion Shrine that was a gift from the Class of 1940.
- Penn State 1959: The jersey's back inside collar reads “Penn State 1959” to recognize the program's first Liberty Bowl game. The Nittany Lions defeated Alabama 7-0 in 1959.
Further, Penn State is bringing back an old-school end-zone font for the game.
Penn State vs. Northwestern story lines
Penn State could not have played much worse for a half at UCLA, falling behind 27-7 to a team that had not scored more than 23 points all season. And yet, the Nittany Lions had the ball in the final minute with a chance to tie the game. That's what they're clinging to as they pivot to Northwestern.
“It starts with all of us looking in the mirror and making the adjustments we can make and owning it, and then moving forward in a positive direction, and reminding the players that we're closer than maybe it feels right now and [how] it's being reported, right?” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “It's never as bad as you think. It's never as good as you think."
The Wildcats beat UCLA two weeks ago, holding the Bruins to 14 points and 131 yards rushing (UCLA rushed for 269 against Penn State). Northwestern won't out-athlete Penn State on Saturday but plays a solid, underrated game that could frustrate the Nittany Lions.
Northwestern wants to tense Penn State by running the ball patiently, sapping time with long possessions and sneaking points against a defense that might be amped to prove a point after giving up 42 points to the Bruins.
Penn State players to watch
Kaytron Allen: But we repeat. Allen has been Penn State's best offensive player this season, yet he has 20 total touches in the team's two losses. Allen carried the ball eight times against UCLA and not at all on the decisive fourth-quarter drive. Franklin said the staff has discussed getting Allen more touches, because he deserves them. The back should get at least 20 vs. Northwestern.
Penn State's offensive line: The group needs a reset after two tough games. The Oregon and UCLA defensive lines plainly were more physical, an alarming two-game trend for a line that should be better. Penn State's line needs to push around a Northwestern defense that allows 147 yards rushing per game.
Zane Durant: The defensive tackle has had a quiet season, with just 1.5 tackles for loss in five games. He made an interception in the opener vs. Nevada but hasn't really generated a splash play since.
Northwestern players to watch
Preston Stone: The quarterback, who formerly played at SMU, isn't Nico Iamaleava but has a little dual-threat in him, something that has flustered Penn State's defense this year. Stone threw for 262 yards and ran for 49 in a win over Louisiana-Monroe last week.
Caleb Komolafe: Note that the 5-11, 210-pound running back carried 27 ties for 119 yards in the Wildcats' win over UCLA. Franklin called him a downhill, physical runner who will test Penn State's thin group of linebackers.
Aidan Hubbard: The defensive lineman has 14.5 career sacks, more than Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton, and is the player the Nittany Lions' offense will scheme against.
Penn State-Northwestern predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Everything is a struggle for Penn State now, based on recency bias. Northwestern coach David Braun can exploit that by positioning his team to play disciplined football, stripping Penn State's big-play ability and long-driving the Nittany Lions into exhaustion. Ultimately, though, Penn State's defense rights itself, while the offense continues to labor. Penn State 23, Northwestern 13
Amanda Vogt: At the beginning of the season, hardly anyone would have predicted that both of these teams would share the same record (3-2) when they faced each other. Although I didn't expect Penn State to lose last week against UCLA, considering Northwestern beat them the week prior, I do not think that Penn State will drop a third game. Penn State 35, Northwestern 14
Chase Fisher: To say Penn State’s season has been a mess would be an understatement. The Nittany Lions have significantly underperformed in nearly all facets of the game. While many fans have quit on the team, Penn State still has a miniscule chance to make the playoffs. The belief remains high in the locker room, but the on-field product has yet to impress. That said, the Nittany Lions should bounce back from last week's gut-wrenching loss against UCLA. They’ll pick up a win on Saturday against an OK Northwestern team. Although it won’t be pretty. Penn State 27, Northwestern 17
