What's Next for Penn State? A Quarterback Change

James Franklin rightfully didn't want to answer that question 15 minutes after Penn State's 30-23 loss to Nebraska on Saturday. But it's one he'll have no choice but to address this week.

Namely, is it time to start Will Levis at quarterback over Sean Clifford?

"We're not going to name a starting quarterback right after a game before discussing it as a staff and before evaluating the tape," Franklin said. "... Obviously, that'll be a discussion all week long, and I know we'll talk about it a little later in the week."

Levis got a second-quarter tap Saturday from tight ends coach Tyler Bowen, who said, "You're up." Levis' entry followed starter Sean Clifford's second turnover of the game (and eighth of the season) that dictated a change.

Clifford, who put so much effort into learning and teaching coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's offense, has been on tilt for most of the season. His turnovers have resulted in 27 points for opponents, including 10 for Nebraska.

Clifford threw an ugly first-quarter intefception, then Cornhuskers safety Deontai Williams returned the second Clifford fumble for a touchdown in as many weeks, leading head coach James Franklin finally to make the change. Franklin could have done so against Maryland, when Clifford fumbled and threw two interceptions, but stayed with his starter.

Against Nebraska, Franklin could wait no longer.

"Where we were at in that game, again with turnovers and with what's going on this season so far, we had to make that change," Franklin said.

Why not sooner? Perhaps because Clifford took the overwhelming majority of first-team snaps in a new offense during a significantly shortened preseason. Even last week, Levis said he took the majority of his snaps with the second-team offense.

That lack of reps likely contributed to Penn State's lack of red-zone success, which was considerable. The Lions ran 15 red-zone plays on four second-half drives. They scored 10 points but only one touchdown.

In the third quarter, Penn State tried three run plays from the 7-yard line, losing three yards. And on the last two red-zone series, Levis was 0-for-7 passing and got sacked.

"It comes down to accuracy," said Levis, who went 14 for 31 for 219 yards. "Some of my decisions were good, but the throws weren't there. Give credit to the Nebraska defense. I thought they did a good job defending our routes down there. When you get close to the goal line, that's when technique and accuracy from the quarterback position really comes down to it."

What Levis did provide was an emotional lift to both sides of the ball. He moved the offense, through some smart zone-read choices early and then through a passing burst, in which Levis completed five of six passes.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth said the offense felt it, as did the defense. Penn State outscored Nebraska 17-3 and outgained it 301-95.

"His play did everything we needed from an energy and juice standpoint," linebacker Jesse Luketa said. "He was out there having fun, was poised, looked very comfortable and did his job."

So now, Franklin will face the first true starting quarterback change of his tenure at Penn State. Through two years of Christian Hackenberg and three seasons of Trace McSorley, the subject never really presented itself. And Franklin could have had a decision to make before the 2019 season, but former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens made it for him by transferring to Mississippi State.

Now Penn State needs the burst that Levis provided. The Lions host Iowa next week looking to avoid the first 0-5 start in school history. At this point, Levis has the best chance to dodge that and needs the week of first-team work to be ready.

"I'm completely confident in my abilities and have been these past couple seasons," Levis said. "... It's not my choice and not my call, and it doesn't affect how I'm going to be preparing. I'm not going to be caught up in that and not going to try to make my case."

