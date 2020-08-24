What's Next for Penn State Football?

Monday marks a fresh start for Penn State and its fall sports teams. The university resumes in-person classes, and fall athletes can begin training under the NCAA's new 12-hour practice model.

Further, athletes have more clarity in deciding how to handle their futures. So what does all that mean for the football team? Here's a primer on what's happening now and what's next.

Return to Penn State

Coach James Franklin gave his football team a break after the Big Ten postponed fall sports Aug. 11. Franklin got away as well, visiting his family at their second home in Florida, where they are quarantining because of a family health issue.

Players who scattered returned to begin classes and resume workouts. According to the NCAA's revised plan, college football teams not playing this fall can hold 12-hour training weeks from Aug. 24-Oct. 4.

During that time, teams are permitted to practice, using a football and wearing helmets, for five hours per week. Contact isn't allowed, though.

The schedule gives Penn State some ability to continue installing its new offense and to conduct defensive drills, though Franklin had hoped for a 20-hour week to keep pace with teams in training camps.

The Oct. 4 date is notable, since it could lead into a new practice schedule for a potential winter season. Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said the Big Ten could release a new winter football schedule this week.

A few answers

The NCAA on Friday provided anxious players and parents some clarity on issues of eligibility and scholarships. The NCAA essentially froze eligibility, meaning athletes will get an extra year on scholarship and another year in which to complete it. Further, seniors who return in 2021 will not count toward their team's scholarship limit (85 in football).

So, if Penn State does play a spring season, players essentially will get those games without any eligibility reduction. It basically will be an extended preseason.

That will be something to watch with Penn State's small but intriguing senior class that includes defensive backs Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields, offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries. and defensive end Shaka Toney. It's unlikely any will return for 2021, but would they be willing to play at least part of a winter season?

So who's staying/leaving?

Franklin last week did not address possible departures, suggesting it was too soon to wade through the potential changes. But in addition to the seniors who could depart early, juniors such as tight end Pat Freiermuth, running back Journey Brown and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher have to consider their options. So does tackle Rasheed Walker, a one-year starter who would be eligible for next year's draft.

Who's paying?

One important side note of the scholarship issue concerns finances. How will Penn State pay for the extra year of those senior athletes who use them?

The athletic department likely would turn to donors as it did last spring. Barbour said that 20-25 spring senior athletes who returned had their scholarships funded by donations. Barbour said the additional expense was between $600,000 and $700,000.

How's the return going?

Penn State has suspended two fraternities for hosting unauthorized parties, the latest being Pi Kappa Alpha, whose party Saturday night was attended by more than 70 students.

Last week Penn State suspended Phi Kappa Psi for a similar infraction and reprimanded students for attending a large group gathering on campus.

In announcing the latest suspension, Penn State said that students who attended the fraternity party or campus gathering would be spared discipline if they took a COVID-19 test.

Penn State is updating a site with testing data of students.

