Penn State Spring Practice Update: Freshmen Brothers Rising, and a New Analyst Impresses

James Franklin introduces Penn State's new offensive analyst and raves about his linebackers in his weekly practice update.

Penn State coach James Franklin discussed a new analyst, who also is a former NFL coordinator, two freshmen making an impact and two likely starting linebackers during his weekly spring practice update. Let's dive in.

Dowell Loggains joins the staff

As an NFL offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains "was in our offense all the time," Franklin said. The former coordinator, most recently with the New York Jets, made frequent visits to Penn State spring practices and formed a strong relationship with the staff.

So when Loggains lost his job with the Jets last year, Franklin asked him to join Penn State's staff as an analyst. The move has produced results so far, Franklin said.

"It's another sounding board for [offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Brent Pry]," Franklin said. "He's got great perspective."

Loggains has been a coordinator with four NFL teams, including Tennessee, Miami and Chicago. Franklin got to know Loggains in particular during his time in Tennessee, which overlapped with Franklin's tenure at Vanderbilt.

"He has 17 years of NFL experience and [seven] years of being a coordinator in the NFL," Franklin said. "It's awesome."

Smith, Jacobs making strides at linebacker

Through spring drills, Brandon Smith and Curtis Jacobs have begun solidifying their starting roles at outside linebacker. Smith is moving into Penn State's box-linebacker spot, known as the Will, while Jacobs is taking over at Sam, which is the field-linebacker position. Ellis Brooks is the returning starter at middle linebacker.

"Those two guys have a chance to really make 'Linebacker U.,' from a historical perspective, to make all those former linebackers and our fans proud," Franklin said of Smith and Jacobs.

Smith's move to the Will position gives him a chance to apply his tackling ability in run support at the line of scrimmage. And Franklin said that Jacobs has adapted to playing the field position.

"We’ve been really pleased with his athleticism in space, and he seems to continue to get more confident out there on the field," Franklin said. "If we were playing this Saturday, those two guys would be starting at either outside linebacker spot."

The King brothers make a strong first impression

Kalen and Kobe King, twin brothers from Detroit, have received plenty of praise from players and coaches this spring. Kalen, a cornerback, and Kobe, a linebacker, evidently are in the football building as much as Franklin.

As a result, the head coach expects both to compete for playing time, either on defense or special teams, this summer.

"They're just so mature," Franklin said. "Their approach has been so mature in terms of how to prepare physically and mentally and how to compete. It's been really impressive.

"I've still separated from my family, so I spend more time in the office than ever. I come in here Saturday or Sunday, and they're coming in to watch film. ... We knew both were good [in high school], but both have probably come in better than we anticipated, especially from an approach and maturity standpoint."

