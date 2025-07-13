Who Are Penn State's Top-Ranked Players for the 2025 Season?
Penn State has one of the top-three rosters in college football, according to FOX Sports' Urban Meyer, who considers the Nittany Lions among the championship favorites. He's not alone. Phil Steele favors Penn State not only as the Big Ten but also considers it a "legitimate national title contender."
Penn State's veteran roster certainly is a reason, as the Nittany Lions return about 20 fourth- and fifth-year players who will make significant contributions this season. There's also high-end talent. According to Pro Football Focus, Penn State has four of the nation's top-50 college football players, two each on offense and defense. The scouting service might have missed one as well.
Here are the Nittany Lions whom PFF ranked among its 50 best players in college football and one it forgot.
No. 22: Quarterback Drew Allar
The third-year starting quarterback will confront preseason questions about how last season ended in the Orange Bowl, a callous that should serve him well this season. Teammates have noticed a hardened edge on Allar dating to winter workouts, and his coaches have seen a new Allar develop physically.
"Ask him to flex next time you see him," Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said earlier this summer. "You'll see."
PFF graded Allar sixth on its most-valuable quarterbacks list of 2024, in part because of a metric it calls "big-time" throws. PFF credited Allar with 21 of them, including this play against Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Penn State knows it will get this Allar often this season. If he can demonstrate more consistency in the Nittany Lions' biggest games, Allar could be on the short-list of college football's best quarterbacks this season.
No. 21: Running back Nicholas Singleton
PFF ranks Singleton as the No. 3 running back in college football begind Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Louisville's Isaac Brown, who rushed for 1,168 yards as a true freshman last season. Singleton won't lead the nation in rushing yards, primarily because he and Kaytron Allen will split the position for a fourth straight year. But that could be a long-term benefit.
If that makes Singleton the No. 3 back, it also might make him the No. 1 NFL prospect based on tire tread. Singleton, who played through an injury last season, is a defensive challenge when fully healthy. He's known for burst and breakaway speed but is an underrated power runner.
Penn State coach James Franklin prodded Singleton to work on his footwork this offseason, wanting him to win more one-on-ones in the secondary a la Saquon Barkley. Like this.
Also, watch Singleton's all-purpose yardage as well. He insists on surpassing his 375 yards receiving of last season.
No. 39: Defensive tackle Zane Durant
It's time Durant, Penn State's athletic interior presence, gets the attention he deserves. According to PFF, Durant led the nation's interior linemen last season with 14 tackles for loss or no gain and 28 pressures.
Durant constantly gets tagged as undersized (at 6-1, 294 pounds) but is a master at leverage. He knows how to combine force and speed to move offensive linemen. Durant represents the foundation of Penn State's defense and gives coordinator Jim Knowles freedom to tinker with other positions, knowing the middle is secure.
No 48: Edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton
Penn State has produced three first-round edge rushers since 2021, notably with Abdul Carter going No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dennis-Sutton certainly could be the fourth. He returned to Penn State following an 8.5-sack season working opposite Carter. Now, Dennis-Sutton is the headliner.
PFF graded Dennis-Sutton among the top-2 returning edge rushers in the country based on its two-year Wins Above Average metric. Dennis-Sutton is a perpetual pressure-generator who will get more attention from tight ends and chipping backs but still has the speed rush to beat them.
Which Penn State player did PFF leave out of its top 50?
Cornerback A.J. Harris deserved consideration on the list, which he no doubt received. PFF ranked him seventh among the nation's top cornerbacks, highlighting the .76 yards per snap Harris allowed in coverage.
Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith certainly is biased but nevertheless considers Harris one of the best cornerbacks in the program's history. That includes second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. and his stepson, Justin King.
"I expect him to be one of the best [cornerbacks] that ever played here," Smith said.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.