Who Are Penn State's Top 'Sleeper' Players This Season?
ESPN recently published a list of the top "sleeper" players in college football, choosing one from each team on its post-spring top-25 list. The network made a strong pick for Penn State, highlighting second-year starting center Nick Dawkins, who is probably the most underrated player of those who returned for the Nittany Lions in 2025.
"Dawkins is at the heart of an offensive line that has stabilized and excelled in recent years," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg wrote.
Building on ESPN's list, we're highlighting a collection of underrated Penn State football players who will play critical roles in the team's championship pursuit this season. We'll start with a player who will line up alongside Dawkins.
Guard Cooper Cousins
Cousins, a sophmore, will be a first-year starter on a Penn State line that fields plenty of veterans. The good news is, Cousins has three non-conference games to acclimate before facing Oregon. The better news is, Cousins might be Penn State's most skilled lineman with the highest draft ceiling.
"He's going to be hard to keep off the field," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Cousins in 2024, which proved true. Cousins ultimately played in all 16 games as a true freshman, getting 31 snaps in the regular-season finale agianst Maryland, and appearing as the heir to Sal Wormley at right guard. Cousins' progres in part prompted sixth-year lineman JB Nelson to transfer to Kansas State.
Defensive end Zurizh Fisher
Franklin already has positioned Fisher, a sixth-year edge rusher, as a sleeper prospect. "He’s one of those guys that I don’t think anybody’s talking about right now outside of the program, based on just not seeing him recently," Franklin said. "But there’s a lot of excitement internally with our players, with our staff. I think those things are really apparent."
Fisher largely has missed two full seasons of his college career, including last year because of an injury, and doesn't have many live reps. He has played in 24 career games, 13 of those in 2023, and has made 22 total tackles. Yet Franklin and defensive line coach Deion Barnes have pitched Fisher as the team's defensive breakout player.
Tight end Khalil Dinkins
Dinkins was a solid tight end the past two seasons behind Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren and flies low-key in a 2025 offense with Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen and three transfer receivers. However, Dinkins is a proven playmaker with concentrated targets. He has five touchdowns in 36 career receptions and is a consistent red-zone threat.
Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki called Dinkins "probably the most unheralded player on our offense last year." The tight end seeks to change that this season.
Linebacker Dom DeLuca
The fifth-year senior is more than the good story of a former walk-on who shows up, earns a special teams role, becomes a captain and stakes his position at linebacker. DeLuca has proven to be an exceptional situational playmaker for the Nittany Lions.
DeLuca tied for the team lead last season with three interceptions, making two in the Nittany Lions' playoff win over SMU. Former defensive coordinator Tom Allen liked deploying DeLuca in several ways, and new coordinator Jim Knowles sees him as an asset as well. DeLuca probably won't start in Penn State's defense but will carve a key role.
Cornerback Elliot Washington II
Washington has been climbing Penn State's defensive board since winter workouts, when he stood out to the staff. Penn State's coaching staff awards workout high-fives to high-performers: Washington won all of them from cornerbacks coach Terry Smith.
"I’ve never had a guy win every single one," Franklin said. "... Elliot came to work every single day, He continues to get better. He’s super explosive, maybe the most explosive guy we have on our team."
AJ Harris is getting all the preseason attention at cornerback, and rightfully so. But Penn State is deep at the position, and Washington could get a lot of action as teams shy away from throwing at Harris.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.
Kicker Ryan Barker
Fans don't notice kickers until they miss. That happened last year to Penn State starter Sander Sahaydak, who lost the job after a few misses. Barker took over, showed consistency and was the hero at USC.
Barker ended up making 83.3 percent of his field and was 7-for-9 on attempts of 40+ yards. Barker leads a trio of underrated specialists, with punter Riley Thompson and kickoff expert Gabe Nwosu, ostensibly redusing the Nittany Lions' anxiety on special teams.