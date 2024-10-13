Penn State's Ryan Barker Goes From Walk-On Kicker to Walk-Off Hero
Penn State kicker Ryan Barker went from walk-on kicker to walk-off hero Saturday after making the 36-yard, game-winning field goal in overtime to lift the unbeaten Nittany Lions past USC, 33-30. Yet the redshirt freshman said he “wasn’t really surprised” when his final kick soared through the uprights.
“I felt really confident in myself,” Barker said after the game in Los Angeles. “I feel like the preparation during the week led to these moments. It played out exactly how I thought it would.”
It was the last of four field goals in the game for Barker, who has gone 6-for-6 since taking over the starting job against UCLA. Penn State coach James Franklin said Barker led the kicking competition for much of the preseason, but Sander Sahaydak took the job for the opener at West Virginia. After Sahaydak started 2-for-5 this season, Franklin turned to Barker, who ran with the opportunity.
“Another great story. Ryan Barker walks on at Penn State, an opportunity knocks, and he’s ready,” Franklin said. “To me, that’s what our country is about. That’s what the game of football teaches.”
Barker is the first Division I football player from Kennett High School, located about one hour west of Philadelphia and three hours from State College. Barker started as a soccer player before buying a kicking tee and trying field goals prior to his freshman year of high school. He was twice voted Kennett’s special teams MVP and walked on at Penn State in 2023. Kennett High football coach Lance Frazier said that Barker’s journey from has made him a local hero.
“With our tight-knit community here at Kennett, everybody’s pumped up about what he’s doing, what he’s been able to accomplish,” Frazier said before Penn State’s game against USC. “For him to now be in a position where so many people, so many of our parents, alumni have gone to Penn State, it’s a really, really huge deal in our community.”
His Penn State teammates attributed Barker’s emergence to his preparation on the practice field. Running back Kaytron Allen said he knew Barker would make the kick in overtime. Quarterback Drew Allar said the team works on those late-game situations during practice, so Barker was ready for the moment.
“Coach Franklin does a great job of being excessive with those specialists. When they get in those situations, they’re unfazed,” Allar said. “It’s a credit to his confidence and his demeanor. He’s the same person every day. I’m super happy for him that he was able to enjoy that moment.”
Franklin nicknamed his kicker Ryan “Cold as Ice” Barker after his performance against the Trojans. Barker booted Penn State’s first walk-off field goal since Sam Ficken also made a 36-yarder to beat UCF in 2014 in Ireland, which was Franklin’s first game as Penn State’s head coach. In addition, Barker became the first Penn State kicker to make four field goals in a game since Tyler Davis at Rutgers in 2016.
Barker said he was focused on being the best kicker he could and “working my ass off” to get in that position. The work paid off, and Barker delivered a moment that he, his hometown and Penn State fans won’t soon forget.
“It’s exactly how I pictured it in my head whenever I would think about it, even as a kid,” Barker said. “It was just an awesome feeling to be able to do it.”
