Why the 2026 NFL Draft Could Be One of Penn State's Best Ever
Penn State recorded its most prolific NFL Draft class of the seven-round era in 1996, when 10 Nittany Lions were selected. Could the 2026 Penn State draft class surpass that group 30 years later? Perhaps the richest concentration of Penn State football draft talent of this era is poised to take the field next season for the Nittany Lions.
After a fairly successful 2025 NFL Draft, in which five Nittany Lions were selected, Penn State could be a central story line of the 2026 draft, which notably will be hosted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. One mock draft already lists four Penn Staters in the fourth round, while another has Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar going No. 1 overall.
Mock drafts can't arrive too early or too often, so here's a very early early look at Penn State in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Is Drew Allar a No. 1 overall pick?
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported this spring that some NFL teams "actively encouraged" the Penn State quarterback to leave early, even after he announced his return for the 2025 season. Quarterbacks weren't a high priority in this draft, as only two (Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart) went in the first round.
Allar, though, will be part of a 2026 quarterback class that includes first-round prospects Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, Nico Iamaleava and LaNorris Sellers, for now. USA Today's early mock draft projects Allar at No. 1 overall, while Bleacher Report puts him at No. 2. Allar will seek to become Penn State's first first-round quarterback since Kerry Collins went fifth overall in 1995.
Could Penn State have four first-rounders?
Ric Serritella of All Access Football is very high on Penn State's 2026 draft class. He lists four Nittany Lions in the first round of his first mock. Joining Allar (at No. 10 overall) are defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (20), offensive guard Vega Ioane (26) and defensive tackle Zane Durant (29).
Dennis-Sutton could be Penn State's breakout defensive star next season, following right behind first-round pick Abdul Carter. And Ioane, a redshirt junior, already has scouts poring over his aggressive, pancake-filled film and 6-4, 335-pound frame.
Durant is an interesting test case. He's a 290-pound defensive tackle who plays with a level of interior speed that will tempt defensive coaches.
How high could the running backs get drafted?
Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson were selected two picks apart, 36th and 38th, in the second round of the 2025 draft. They proved that running backs can share a position and get drafted highly.
Penn State's Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have been sharing the position for three years and will do so again next season. Both could break Penn State's career rushing record. Singleton might have the higher potential for a first-round grade,but both will get drafted highly — perhaps even within picks of each other.
Penn State's offensive line could shine
The Nittany Lions return five offensive linemen with starting experience. Ioane has the top draft profile, but several others trend as picks. Drew Shelton is the most notable, as the agile, 6-5 left tackle returns for his second starting season. Nolan Rucci could work his way into the draft, as could redshirt sophomore Anthony Donkoh with a big third season at Penn State.
Center Nick Dawkins, who returned for a sixth year, came a long way last year. The combination of his professional approach and natural leadership make him an interesting prospect.
"Nick Dawkins is as good leader by example as any that I’ve been around in my 30 years [of coaching]," Franklin said.
Two defensive backs to watch
Penn State has had at least one defensive back selected in seven of the last eight drafts. Next year, two more could be picked. Safety Zakee Wheatley absolutely will follow Kevin Winston Jr. and Jaylen Reed, two Penn State safeties who were drafted this year. And second-year starting cornerback AJ Harris, though a junior, is likely to declare should he compile another successful season.
What about another tight end?
Tyler Warren became the fourth Penn State tight end to be drafted in the last five years. Khalil Dinkins has an opportunity to continue the run. Dinkins played alongside Warren last season in multiple-tight-end sets, catching 14 passes, two for touchdowns.
Dinkins (6-4, 243 pounds) will be the lead tight end for Penn State next season, working with Luke Reynolds and Andrew Rappleyea in those '12' personnel sets. He won't approach Warren's 104 catches, but Dinkins will take a primary role in the passing game. Plus, he likes to block. And offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki called Dinkins "probably the most unheralded player on our offense last year."
Who else could get drafted from Penn State?
The Nittany Lions' three transfer receivers (Devonte Ross, Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena) will be working for draft space. Linebacker Dom DeLuca is a special teams ace and multi-year captain who might merit a look. Meanwhile, junior cornerbacks Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington II look to place their names in the mock-draft hat.