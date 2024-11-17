Why Penn State's Tyler Warren Should Be Invited to the Heisman Trophy Ceremony
At halftime of Saturday's Penn State-Purdue game, the CBS broadcast crew spent substantial time comparing Penn State's Tyler Warren with Colorado's Travis Hunter. The terms revolved around team value and versatility. The crew said Warren was at least as valuable to his team, and as versatile, as one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners.
Two hours later, Penn State coach James Franklin co-signed the pitch. Franklin has been chief of staff of Warren's awards candidacy all season, but now he's thinking bigger than tight end awards. He believes Warren should be the rare tight end invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
"I’ve stated it earlier in the year, I’ve stated it tonight," Franklin told reporters Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. "I think Tyler Warren should be a part of all the conversations that deal with the best football player in college football. I don’t think it’s a question, and that’s all those types of awards, including the Heisman."
Warren muscled up again Saturday in Penn State's 49-10 win over Purdue, continuing his role as the pivot point of the Nittany Lions' offense. The tight end compiled 190 all-purpose yards, led Penn State in receiving yards (127) and rushing yards (63), scored two touchdowns and impacted the game in so many other ways.
Why was running back Kaytron Allen so open on a 2-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter? Because Purdue's defense stayed inside to guard Warren, leaving Allen a wide release. And why was receiver Tre Wallace so alone on a 46-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter? Because a defensive back cheated down to cover Warren, leaving Wallace unattached in the end zone for a too-easy catch from quarterback Drew Allar.
Warren has played five positions this season in Penn State's offense, scoring touchdowns on the ground and through the air. He did both again Saturday, catching a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first half and rushing for a 48-yard score from the Wildcat in the second.
"I think that he’s having one of the more special years that I can remember in my 30 years, specifically at that position," Franklin said after the game, "and I think he’s got to the point where this conversation exceeds just the position."
Warren entered the Purdue game ranked among the top 4 tight ends nationally in seven offensive categories, including receptions, yards, yards per catch and first-down catch percentage. That doesn't include what he does in the run game. Warren has rushed for four touchdowns, becoming just the seventh tight end since 1956 to achieve that feat.
How much does Penn State value Warren in its run game? The tight end has carried the ball 16 times this season, producing 13 first downs and four touchdowns. Against Purdue, he gained 8 yards on 4th-and-short.
"It's taken on its own little form here," Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said of Warren's creative usage in the offense, "because I'm not sure what the ceiling is. ... What makes him special is how quickly he understands and picks things up. We don't have to invest a lot in practice to make sure we can do so many creative things with him. A lot of times, the juice isn't worth the squeeze. But with Tyler, you only have to do it one time."
Warren's list of accomplishments grew ever longer Saturday:
- The touchdown reception was his 16th, tying Pat Freiernuth for the Penn State record among tight ends.
- Warren has 1,414 career receiving yards, which ranks second among Penn State tight ends behind Mike Gesicki (1,481).
- Warren leads all Big Ten tight ends with seven touchdowns. Four of those are rushing touchdowns.
- Warren has scored 22 career touchdowns, a Penn State record among tight ends.
- Warren has a 26-game catch streak and has at least one reception of 14+ yards in his last 16 games.
- Warren ranks 15th all-time on Penn State's receptions list (116).
- His 67-catch season (with two regular-season games remaining) ranks sixth all-time at Penn State.
Tight ends don't have a long history of winning Heisman Trophies. In fact, only two have done so: Larry Kelley of Yale in 1936 and Leon Hart of Notre Dame in 1949. But they played in a far different era of college football. In the modern era, only two tight ends have finished in the top-5 of the voting since 1956. One was Penn State's Ted Kwalick, who placed fourth in 1968.
Last year, Georgia's Brock Bowers was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate despite missing three regular-season games with an injury. He played in 10 games for the Bulldogs, recording these stats: 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns, six carries for 28 yards and a touchdown.
Through 10 games this season, Warren has compiled the following numbers: 67 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns, 16 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns.
If Bowers had Heisman buzz last year, Warren should get his share as December arrives.
More Penn State Football
The Penn State football report card: Purdue edition
What they said after Penn State's win over Purdue