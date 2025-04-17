Would Penn State Ever Sign a Transfer Quarterback? James Franklin Explains
With Drew Allar’s return in 2025, Penn State will have yet another year of stability at quarterback, something most Power 4 programs can’t say with the growth of NIL and the transfer portal. Since 2013, the season before James Franklin took over, the Nittany Lions have rolled out just four different full-time starting quarterbacks: Allar (2023-25), Sean Clifford (2019-22), Trace McSorley (2016-18) and Christian Hackenberg (2013-15).
There’s certainly something to be said about Penn State’s success at developing and retaining quarterbacks in the portal era. With spring practice ongoing through an open transfer portal, Franklin discussed the Nittany Lions’ lack of involvement with transfer quarterbacks over the years. He also provided insight into the offensive line and the return of safety King Mack.
Developing quarterbacks instead of going to the portal
The spring transfer window opened Wednesday, a period in which some teams may scramble to find a 2025 starting quarterback. Tennessee’s situation with Nico Iamaleava is among the biggest storylines of this transfer window, but it’s the kind of drama Franklin hasn’t faced.
Franklin has yet to sign a quarterback from the transfer portal. The program has had some leave, notably Beau Pribula, who transferred to Missouri before the 2024 College Football Playoff. But since Hackenberg left after the 2015 season, Franklin hasn’t had a starting quarterback whom he didn’t recruit out of high school.
“We’re a developmental program across the board. We believe in that,” Franklin told reporters in State College this week. “Early on, we kind of had to be that way, but I think it also is kind of ingrained in who we are and our DNA. I think we’re very up-front and transparent with people, and I think we’ve done a good job of developing that position so the next guy up has had an opportunity to compete and win the starting job.”
That can certainly be said of Allar, who sat behind Clifford in 2022. Clifford sat behind McSorley in 2017 and 2018. With young passers like Ethan Grunkemeyer, Jaxson Smolik and Bekkem Kritza currently on the roster, plus two 4-star 2026 commits according the 247Sports Composite in Troy Huhn and Peyton Falzone, the hope is that Penn State is already set up in the long-term after Allar departs next spring.
“We’re not opposed to [acquiring a transfer quarterback] if we have to, but I’m a big believer when you can promote from within, you know what you have,” Franklin said. “Although the portal sometimes seems sexy, you don’t always know what you’re getting until they show up on campus.”
Offensive line depth with JB Nelson’s transfer
Offensive lineman JB Nelson recently entered the transfer portal after initially returning for his sixth collegiate season. Nelson had competed for the starting right guard spot with sophomore Cooper Cousins.
As a true freshman, Cousins earned a lot of praise from the coaching staff but didn’t get as many snaps as Nelson. Franklin said Nelson’s departure won’t cause “a whole lot of changes,” also providing a brief update on Cousins’ status on the depth chart.
“He’s done a really nice job. … There’s a lot of competition at those positions. [Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein] has done a really good job of recruiting and developing guys, so we have depth,” Franklin said. “That’ll be a really good competition, with Cooper being one of those guys that’s heavily involved.”
As for left tackle Drew Shelton, who returned to Penn State for his fourth season, Franklin praised his leadership as someone who has “maximized his Penn State experience.”
“He’s a veteran guy, he’s played a ton of football since his freshman year,” Franklin said. “He’s a team-first guy, I think, that takes a ton of pride in Penn State. And he’s been a leader really, not only for the offensive line, but for the offensive unit, for our team. I think he’s got a chance to have a really, really good year for us.”
Why King Mack returned
Part of Penn State’s plan to replace Kevin Winston Jr. and Jaylen Reed for 2025 involved a reunion. Safety King Mack spent the 2023 season with the Nittany Lions, then went to Alabama in 2024, registering 14 tackles. Mack then decided to come back to Penn State for his junior season.
Prior connections with Mack’s former teammates were valuable in the reunion, Franklin said, and it didn’t take long for Penn State’s staff to discuss whether they should add him back to their safety room.
“He’d been talking to the guys on our team all year long, still close with those guys. I think he saw a bunch of the guys that he came in with take a big step, which he would have been a part of that, if he was here,” Franklin said. “Very early on, it was a no-brainer for us, because I think he would have played a significant amount for us last year. And I think for King, why take unnecessary risk? He knows us, we know him, so it didn’t take very long once he entered the portal.”