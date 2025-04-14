Calgary Flames Sign Penn State Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev to 2-Year Contract
Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev was the backstop of Penn State hockey's run to its first Frozen Four. Now, he's off to Calgary to begin his NHL career.
The Calgary Flames announced Monday that they have signed Sergeev to a two-year, two-way contract. The deal has an average annual value of $866,250, according to the Flames, and begins with the 2025-26 NHL season.
“We are extremely happy for Arsi signing a well-deserved NHL contract with Calgary,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. “He was a great player on the ice, but made an even greater impact to our program and our locker room off the ice. Arsenii is such a fun lovable competitive teammate, and he will surely be missed, but he has a home at Penn State forever.”
The Flames drafted Sergeev, who is from Russia, in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Sergeev played two seasons with the UConn Huskies before transferring to Penn State in 2024. His play was critical to Penn State's dramatic season turnaround, as the Nittany Lions went from last place in the Big Ten to the Frozen Four.
“He's just such a lovable teammate," Guy Gadowsky said after the Nittany Lions defeated UConn in the NCAA regional final. "The guys, you can see how they feel about him. They would just run through a wall for him. I'm so happy for him. For him to come on top tonight against his former team obviously, and for him to make history at Penn State, is really special. I'm very happy for him. He deserves it.”
Sergeev led the Big Ten with 19 wins and four shutouts and finished with a .918 save percentage. He helped Penn State to four postseason victories, including one over his former team. In the NCAA Tournament Allentown Regional final, Sergeev made 32 saves, eight in overtime, against the Huskies, for whom he started in 2023.
Sergeev earned the Big Ten's first star of the week in late February, as the Nittany Lions made their final push to the postseason. Penn State had a seven-game points streak during which it didn't allow more than three goals in a game.
Injured early in the regular season, Sergeev returned in January to finish with a 15-5-4 record, including three shootout win in the four ties. He set program records in save percentage (.918), goals-against average (2.54) and winning percentage (.679). Sergeev's four shutouts set a Penn State single-season record.
“Before I got to Penn State, I was nervous about what it would be like, but, now, I’ve made memories,
friendships, and a second family that I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” Sergeev said in a statement. "The coaching staff here and my teammates have made me a better player on the ice and a better person off the ice and I am forever grateful for my time in Hockey Valley.”
Sergeev became the 12th player in Penn State hockey history to sign an NHL contract.