Columbus Selects Penn State's Jackson Smith in 1st Round of NHL Entry Draft
Two days after Penn State basketball landed a first-round NBA Draft pick, the Nittany Lions men's hockey team added one. Jackson Smith, who recently commited to play for Penn State, was selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Smith went No. 14 overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Smith's commitment to Penn State in mid-June energized a program already juiced by its first Frozen Four appearance. Smith, an 18-year-old defenseman, was a highly prized prospect of the draft. He recorded 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists) for the Tri-City Americans of the WHL last season. The 6-3, 190-pound Smith played 130 games for Tri-City over the past two seasons, totaling 18 goals and 83 points.
Smith ranked 10th among draft-eligible prospects, according to ESPN, which projected his ceiling as a top-four defenseman in the NHL. Elsewhere, Smith was a consensus top-15 draft prospect, according to his Elite Prospects profile, which ranked him sixth overall and scouted him as a two-way force.
"Smith’s skating, combined with his handling skill and creativity, often lead to some truly incredible plays," according to the Elite Prospects draft guide. "He spins off the forecheck, takes the middle, and launches a cross-ice pass through the next layer for a chance. From the point, he steps in, fakes, explodes across, and walks inside for a chance. With seemingly endless creativity, he pulls pucks through defenders’ legs, cuts off the wall, and capitalizes on backdoor passing lanes as they open."
Since the NCAA announced that CHL players will be eligible to compete this season, Penn State has been active in the market. Smith became the eighth CHL player to commit to the Nittany Lions, according to Sportsnet. And the Nittany Lions might not be done, as they have been linked to Gavin McKenna, the potential No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
On the ESPN broadcast, broadcaster and Penn State graduate Emily Kaplan discussed the pick and made a prediction regarding the Nittany Lions.
"He said he wanted to go to Penn State because he believed that was the path to develop fastest for the NHL," Kaplan said on the broadcast. "And Penn State told him, 'You want to stay one year, two years, whatever, we're just excited to have you.' As a Penn State alumnae, I just want to disclose, I believe it's a really exciting time for our program. I do believe we're going to get Gavin McKenna as well."
Penn State athletes have been on a first-round draft run recently. Penn State football had two first-round picks of the NFL Draft: Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall to the New York Giants and Tyler Warren at No. 14 overall to the Indianapolis Colts.
On Wednesday, Yanic Konan Niederhauser became the first Penn State men's basketball player selected in the first round of the modern NBA Draft. Matt Traynor of the Penn State men's lacrosse team was a first-round pick of the Premier Lacrosse League draft, and women's volleyball player Camryn Hannah was a first-round pick of the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft.