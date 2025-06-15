Penn State Hockey Lands Commitment From Potential First-Round NHL Draft Pick
Penn State men's hockey is turning its first run to the Frozen Four into a potential title run next season. The Nittany Lions received a rapid-fire pair of commitments from 5-star players, including top prospect Jackson Smith. The defenseman announced his commitment to Penn State on social media, generating further buzz around coach Guy Gadowsky's next team.
"I am excited to announce my commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Penn State University for the 2025-2026 season," Smith wrote in an Instagram post. "I want to thank my family, friends and advisors who helped me through this process. I can’t wait to get started in Hockey Valley!"
Smith joins fellow 5-star prospect Pierce Mbuyi in committing to the Nittany Lions recently. Mbuyi was the Ontario Hockey League's rookie of the year after totaling 52 points (29 points, 23 assists) for the Owen Sound Attack as a 16-year-old. He was a finalist for the Canadian Hockey League's rookie of the year award. It's unclear when Mbuyi will begin playing for Penn State.
Smith, 18, is a highly prized prospect of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He recorded 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists) for the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. The 6-3, 190-pound Smith played 130 games for Tri-City over the past two seasons, totaling 18 goals and 83 points.
Smith ranks 10th among draft-eligible prospects, according to ESPN, which projects his ceiling as a top-four defenseman in the NHL. Elsewhere, Smith is a consensus top-15 draft prospect, according to his Elite Prospects profile, which ranks him sixth overall and scouts him as a two-way force.
"Smith’s skating, combined with his handling skill and creativity, often lead to some truly incredible plays," according to the Elite Prospects draft guide. "He spins off the forecheck, takes the middle, and launches a cross-ice pass through the next layer for a chance. From the point, he steps in, fakes, explodes across, and walks inside for a chance. With seemingly endless creativity, he pulls pucks through defenders’ legs, cuts off the wall, and capitalizes on backdoor passing lanes as they open."
Since the NCAA announced that CHL players will be eligible to compete this season, Penn State has been active in the market. Smith became the eighth CHL player to commit to the Nittany Lions, according to Sportsnet. And the Nittany Lions might not be done, as they have been linked to Gavin McKenna, the potential No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Penn State has been riding a hot streak since January, when the team rebounded from a winless start to the Big Ten season to make the Frozen Four for the first time in program history. Gadowsky left St. Louis, site of the Frozen Four, energized about the program's future.
"I think we're more hopeful because of the lesson that the program learned," Gadowsky said at the Frozen Four. "And the lesson that we learned isn't something you can read about and just say, 'OK, we got it.' You can't. You really need to go through it. And the fact that we were so far back, so left for dead and came back to make the Frozen Four, is something I don't think any of these guys are ever going to forget. I know I'm not. I'm really grateful to be part of this group because of that lesson."