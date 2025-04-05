Frozen Four Preview: How to Watch, Stream Penn State Vs. Boston University
Penn State men’s hockey has pushed its 2024-25 season to the final possible weekend. The Nittany Lions sit just two wins from a national championship, as they’re set to make their Frozen Four debut in St. Louis following impressive NCAA Tournament wins over Maine and UConn in the Allentown Regional.
Penn State meets Boston University in the bracket’s semifinals, an opponent with extensive Frozen Four experience. The Nittany Lions’ miraculous run will be put to the test yet again, this time on the biggest stage in college hockey. Here’s what to know about Penn State vs. Boston University.
No. 13 Penn State (22-13-4) vs. No. 7 Boston University (23-13-2)
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday
- Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
- TV: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN app
- Series History: First meeting
How to watch Penn State vs. Boston University
The Nittany Lions will take on the Terriers at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. ESPN2 will carry the game live, with streaming also available via the ESPN app and Disney+. Can't watch? The Penn State Sports Network will have live coverage.
How Penn State Made the Frozen Four
A Penn State team with a 7-9 record entering its winter break wasn’t destined for a deep postseason run, until it was. The Nittany Lions, guided by 13th-year head coach Guy Gadowsky, are 14-3-2 since Jan. 17. Their lone loss since March 1 was an overtime game vs. Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
After earning an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, Penn State advanced past the Allentown Regionals by beating Maine 5-1 and UConn 3-2. Matt DiMarsico’s overtime goal vs. the Huskies sent Penn State to its first Frozen Four in program history.
How Boston University Made the Frozen Four
The Terriers went 20-12-2 in the regular season, finishing third in the Hockey East standings. They outlasted UMass 3-2 in overtime In the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals, then fell to UConn 5-2 in the semifinals. But like Penn State, Boston University got hot in the NCAA Tournament despite an early conference tournament exit.
As the Toledo Regional’s No. 2 seed, the Terriers first took down Ohio State 8-3. And also like Penn State, they booked their ticket to the Frozen Four with a game-winning overtime goal, this one from Quinn Hutson against Cornell.
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Although he didn’t score in the Allentown Regional, Aiden Fink has been integral to Penn State’s historic campaign. The program’s first top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, Fink has set Penn State single-season record with 52 points and 29 assists.
Over the Nittany Lions’ NCAA Tournament run, DiMarsico and Dane Dowiak have caught fire. They combined for four goals in the victory over Maine, then scored again vs. UConn — with DiMarsico’s clutch overtime goal sending Penn State to the Frozen Four. The Nittany Lions have excelled on the power play, with a Big Ten-leading 33 power-play goals on the season and a 138-goal total over 39 games.
Gadowsky’s unit has also benefited from one of the best individual seasons by a goaltender in program history. Arsenii Sergeev has a 19-8-4 record in 2024-25, including a 15-4-4 mark since Jan. 3. He has been a key factor in Penn State’s second-half turnaround. Sergeev’s four shutouts this season have tied Penn State’s all-time record.
“He’s been just been incredible, awesome all year long,” Gadowsky said of Sergeev after Penn State’s win over UConn. “What makes him so, so special is, he just loves to compete.”
The Nittany Lions, making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and furthest run yet, are 4-3 all-time in tournament games.
About the Boston Terriers
Quinn Hutson has been the top scoring threat in Boston University’s group, as the forward ranks second in the country, ahead of Fink, in points per game (1.39) and seventh in goals per game (0.64). His brother Cole, a 2024 second-round pick of the Washington Capitals, is as important to the Terriers’ offense, tied for third nationally in assists per game (0.86).
Behind the Hutson brothers, third-year Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo has two more 30-point scorers in Ryan Greene (37 points) and Cole Eiserman (34 points). Goalkeeper Mikhail Yegorov had 37 saves in Boston University’s win over Cornell. His 2.041 goals against average ranks 14th in the nation, and he has accumulated a 10-5-1 record this season while splitting time with Mathieu Caron.
There’s a lot of NHL pedigree on the BU roster. Fourteen Terriers were selected over the past four NHL Entry Drafts. Jack Hughes, a 2022 second-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings, is a son of Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes. And Pandolfo won two Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils.
Boston University is making its third consecutive Frozen Four appearance and 25th all-time. They have lost in the last two tournament semifinals. The Terriers rank third all-time with 40 NCAA Tournament appearances and are 49-40 record in tournament games. BU has won five NCAA titles, the last in 2009.