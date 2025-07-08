Gavin McKenna on Choosing Penn State: It's a 'Great Spot for Me'
Terry Pegula didn't yet own the Buffalo Bills or the Buffalo Sabres in 2005, when his first sports love was Penn State hockey. That year, Pegula had dinner with Penn State's club ice hockey coach to ask what he needed to build a Division I hockey program. Pegula delivered, and 20 years later, Penn State has joined college hockey's elite.
Gavin McKenna, the consensus No. 1 prospect of the 2026 NHL draft class, moved Penn State into the top sphere of hockey, marketing and media circles Tuesday by announcing his commitment to play for the Nittany Lions. McKenna did so live on ESPN, saying he wants to win a national championship at Penn State next season. He also mentioned seeing the Penn State football facilities and getting some "peach sorbet" (likely the Peachy Paterno flavor) at Penn State's Berkey Creamery.
"It was a super tough decision," McKenna said on ESPN. "Obviously there's a lot of great options out there, but me and my family and everyone who is part of my circle, we all decided the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University. I think Penn State is a great spot for me. I got to get a taste of what it's like there. I got to bring along my dad, and we both thought it was a great spot for me."
McKenna (6-0, 170 pounds) said he chose college over another year in the CHL to develop against the bigger, older players in NCAA hockey. Penn State stood out in particular after it made the Frozen Four last season for the first time.
"I think it honestly it just makes the jump easier, going against older, heavier stronger guys [in the NCAA]. It really prepares you," McKenna said. "Even in the locker room, hanging around older guys and being around more mature guys, I think that will help me a lot. … Going to college and being in such a great conference, it will really challenge and prepare me."
McKenna, who likely will be a one-year player for the Nittany Lions, also established a goal for the season.
"I think the main goal obviously is to win a championship," he said. "I think you saw what Penn State did this year, making it to the Frozen Four. They’ve come a long way, and I think next year when I go there obviously that’s the goal, to win the championship with them."
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported that McKenna received an "extremely generous six-figure offer" from Penn State that could be the biggest regarding NIL and revenue sharing in college hockey history. McKenna's announcement brought Penn State hockey to the place Pegula envisioned two decades ago. A Penn State alumnus who built and sold a gas-drilling company that made him a billionaire, Pegula donated $102 million to build two hockey programs and a campus ice arena that have become quite popular at Penn State.
Since guiding his team to the 2025 Frozen Four, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky has capitalized on new NCAA legislation that allows CHL players to play U.S. college hockey.
Gadowsky has been successful in recruiting young CHL prospects to Penn State, but McKenna's commitment represents something different. At 17, McKenna became the third-youngest player to be named CHL player of the year after a star-turn season with the Medicine Hat Tigers. McKenna totaled 129 points (41 goals and 88 assists) in leading the team to the WHL championship. This was one of those 88 assists.
"His trajectory is generational because when you compare where he is at the same age to some of these other players to get to the NHL as 18-year-olds and have an impact, he's on that same path," David Gregory, Central Scouting associate director, told NHL.com. "When you think of the key skills you have to have in the NHL, ... you have to be smart, you have to be able to skate and you have to be able to compete. Those three important skills are maybe his three best skills, so we're not even talking about how great his hands are."
For Penn State, the commitment is significant for several reasons. First, the Nittany Lions add a superb creator and scorer to their 2026 roster that now is the NCAA favorite, according to DraftKings. The Nittany Lions went on a spectacular run to last season's Frozen Four, rising from the bottom of the Big Ten standings after an 0-9 start to beat UConn in overtime to earn the trip to St. Louis. Now, they move from achieving underdogs to legitimate national power.
In addition to becoming an NCAA contender, Penn State also becomes the most marketable program in college hockey. The Nittany Lions will have the Big Ten Network at their feet next season, as McKenna makes the program a must-watch. Penn State also will drive the conversation around college hockey.
This is what Pegula envisioned when he invited Joe Battista, the "godfather of Penn State hockey," to dinner in 2005. Battista built a national club power — the Icers won 512 games and six ACHL titles under the long-time coach — but always wanted Penn State to have a varsity team. However, he needed money for a new arena. Pegula made that a reality with his $102 million donation, the largest single gift in university history.
"This started with Terry and Kim, their love of Penn State and their love of hockey," Battista said in an interview before the Frozen Four. "They wanted the program to go from success to significance."
