Penn State Hockey Is Becoming a Destination for Top CHL Players
Penn State generated one of the great stories in NCAA men's hockey last season, rising from the bottom of the Big Ten standings to make the first Frozen Four in program history. In his 13th season as the Nittany Lions' head coach, Guy Gadowsky not only swelled the pride of alumni but also turned Penn State hockey in a new direction.
Penn State has been active in the offseason player-acquisition market, which now includes CHL players for the first time in NCAA hockey history. With a burst of momentum, and a strong budget, Penn State has become destination for CHL players who want to play college hockey before beginning their NHL careers. One of those young players recently became the first Nittany Lion selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.
Here’s a look into the players Penn State has earned commitments from since the game-altering rule change of November 2024.
Defenseman Jackson Smith
After weeks of rumors, 5-star prospect Jackson Smith committed to the Nittany Lions on June 15. Smith is a left-handed defenseman and one of the best athletes the NCAA will have to offer next season. He plays a strong two-way game, shutting down opponents in his own zone and quickly generating offense with his blazing 200-foot speed.
Smith, 18, was selected 14th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in this year’s draft, becoming the Nittany Lions’ first first-round pick. He likely will be a first-pair defenseman for Penn State next season.
The Calgary native will quarterback the first power-play unit, something Gadowsky has been searching for the past several years. Stu Barnes, Smith’s Tri-City American’s coach, spoke highly of his former player before the draft.
"He's a big guy who's a very good skater, good on his edges, very elusive for his size," Barnes told NHL.com. [He's] able to skate the puck out of the defensive zone, out of trouble and then transport it down the ice and be very efficient offensively."
Forward Lev Katzin
The Nittany Lions landed a commitment from USHL forward Lev Katzin on Oct. 17, 2024. A month later, the left-shot forward signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Guelph Storm, furthering his junior career.
The move intensified his development, as Katzin joined a competitive CHL league before his eventual tenure at Penn State. Katzin’s 2024-25 season with the Storm was headlined by consistency. Katzin (5-8, 176 pounds) was a point-per-game player despite his size, recording 16 goals and 32 assists in just 44 contests.
In April, Katzin participated in the U18 World Juniors, where he competed alongside incoming Nittany Lion defenseman Smith for Team Canada. Katzin ranked third on the club in points with 10, just below Braeden Cootes (Vancouver) and Brady Martin (Nashville), who were first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Katzin brings top-notch playmaking and elite hockey IQ to Penn State.
Defenseman Nolan Collins
Nolan Collins was the first athlete Gadowsky recruited from the CHL. A big-bodied defenseman, Collins (6-4, 216 pounds), was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Whitby, Ontario, native, competed in four seasons in the OHL, tallying 91 points (22 goals and 69 assists) in 229 games. Collins looks to be Penn State’s top right-handed defenseman.
Goaltender Josh Fleming
After spending four years in the QMJHL, Josh Fleming announced his commitment to Penn State on Jan. 21. Fleming was the lone goaltender Gadowsky acquired via the CHL. He played in 133 games for the Acadie-Bathurst Titans and is coming off his best season. The Montréal, Quebec, native, recorded a .908 save percentage and 3.08 goals-allowed average in 53 contests.
Fleming will serve as the backup netminder for Penn State behind transfer Kevin Reidler.
Forward Shea Van Olm
Gadowsky’s second official CHL commitment was Shea Van Olm, who committed on Jan. 13. Van Olm is one of Penn State’s more eye-catching recruits following his 2024-25 season with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. The 20-year-old winger nearly eclipsed the 100-point mark last year, leading the WHL in goals with 49 and finishing ninth in points with 92.
Van Olm helped lead the Chiefs to a championship appearance against McKenna’s Medicine Hat Tigers, eventually falling in five games. He finished sixth in postseason scoring with 31 points.
The Calgary native makes a living standing netfront and will likely man the left wing alongside last year’s Big Ten leading scorer, Aiden Fink.
Forward Luke Misa
Just when everyone thought Penn State was done with CHL recruits, Gadowsky earned a commitment from Misa on May 5. Misa (5-10, 176 pounds) is a slightly below average-sized center but compensates with his dynamic speed. The Ontario native is dangerous in transition, particularly with his playmaking vision, creating a multitude of high-danger chances.
Misa tore up the OHL last year, posting 85 points, 31 goals and 54 assists in 67 games. He immediately slots in as Penn State’s most dynamic center.
Misa’s commitment started a whirlwind of rumors circulating Penn State and some of the most premier prospects, including his brother Michael, who was the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. Michael Misa recently competed in the San Jose Sharks' development camp.