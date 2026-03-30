Two Penn State Hockey Players Sign NHL Contracts

Two Penn State men's hockey players signed NHL contracts Monday, three days after the team's season ended at the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State goaltender Kevin Reidler signed with the Ottawa Senators, becoming the 13th Nittany Lions men's hockey player to earn an NHL contract. He was followed by juinior forward Matt DiMarsico, who signed an entry-level deal with the Colorado Avalanche. Both players signed two-year contracts that will begin with the 2026-27 season.

Reidler, a sophomore, will report to the Bellville Senators, Ottawa's AHL affiliate, on an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the remainder of this season. The Senators selected Reidler in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

“Kev is a great goalie, great teammate, and a great person," Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. "Everyone loved having him in our program and we are all very happy and excited for him to sign with Ottawa. We wish him the very best and look forward to seeing his success.”

Reidler played one season at Penn State after transferring from Nebraska-Omaha. He started 18 games for the Nittany Lions, going 11-7 with a .901 save percentage and 3.31 goal-against average. Reidler got the start in Penn State's Beaver Stadium game vs. Michigan State.

In his two college seasons, Reidler went 15-8 over 23 starts with a .908 career saves percentage. He is the sixth Penn State goaltender to earn double-digit wins in a season. The 6-6, 206-pound goaltender from Gavle, Sweden, made a career-high 45 saves against Arizona State in October.

“This year at Penn State has meant the world to me, not only as a hockey player, but as a person," Reidler said in a statement. "My time as a Nittany Lion has prepared me in the best possible way to take this next step in my career, and for that, I will be forever grateful.

“To the fans, I want to thank you all for the endless support throughout the season. Penn State has the best fans in all of college hockey, and it has been an honor to play in front of you this year. You are what makes this place so special. Penn State will always hold a special place in my heart, and I couldn’t be prouder to call myself a Penn Stater for life.”

Penn State Nittany Lions goaltender Kevin Reidler (35) during the second period against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

DiMarsico will report to the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's AHL affiliate, for the remainder of the season. An honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree this season, DiMarsico totaled 42 points to reach the 100-point mlestone for his career. He finished with exactly 100 on 42 goals and 58 assists.

DiMarsico, from Wexford, Pennsylvania, scored the overtime game-winner in 2025 that lifted Penn State to its first Frozen Four appearance.

"My time as a Nittany Lion was more than I could have ever hoped for," DiMarsico said in a statement. "The friends and experiences that Penn State has given me will last a lifetime. All the support from the staff and the entire Penn State community has really helped me grow as a player and a person and be able to take this next step in my hockey journey. I will always be honored and grateful to be a part of the Penn State family. WE ARE.”

We have signed forward Matthew DiMarsico to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.



He will join the Colorado Eagles on an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. pic.twitter.com/l9knVFSVuM — x - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 30, 2026

Penn State concluded the season with a 3-1 loss to Minnesota-Duluth in the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament. Reidler was part of a significant transfer group that included a host of NHL prospects, notably Gavin McKenna, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Penn State absorbed multiple injuries over the season, including another to center Charlie Cerrato that impacted the team's offense against Minnesota-Duluth.

“We have to play high octane, high tempo, and once we lost [Cerrato] and had to juggle lines, it's a lot more difficult to do that,” Gadowsky said late Friday night in Albany, New York. “It's been difficult to play Penn State hockey because of the short lines that we've had. So no, I mean, it's not quite the stripes that we're used to. But I give the guys a ton of credit for digging down and trying to do it in a way that we're not accustomed to, without the high tempo that we need to have to play Penn State hockey.”

Another day, another giant (6'6") joining the ranks!



The #Sens have agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with goaltender Kevin Reidler ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Ga6bMY7iuw — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 30, 2026

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