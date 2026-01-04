Highs and Lows for Penn State on Day 2 of the Transfer Portal

Penn State landed its first official transfer — from Iowa State, of course — on Day 2 of the transfer portal window, during which the Nittany Lions retained more key players while losing a promising freshman. Tight end and cornerback were major positions impacted on the day.

Six more Nittany Lions entered the transfer portal Saturday, bringing the outgoing total to 37 as of 7 p.m. Saturday. But coach Matt Campbell made his first impact move in the portal, bringing in tight end Benjamin Brahmer, who led the Cyclones in receptions this season.

The portal moves fast, so stay up-to-date with our Penn State football transfer tracker.

A significant addition at tight end

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass for a two-point conversion against the Cincinnati Bearcats. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Benjamin Brahmer became the first Iowa State player to follow Campbell to Penn State, telling On3 of his decision Saturday. This was an expected but still important move for an offense that is losin five tight ends, four to the portal.

Brahmer, a Mackey Award semifinalist, led Iowa State with 37 receptions last season, working in an offense that valued his size (6-7, 255 pounds) and skilled hands. He was a major target for Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and for teams in the portal. According to 247Sports, Brahmer was the second-ranked tight end and the No. 30 overall player in the portal.

Brahmer headlined (with Becht) the group of players Campbell sought to bring to Penn State. He was a 2023 freshman All-American whose 2024 season was cut short by an injury.

Brahmer sustained another scare against Arizona State in November, when he was carted off the field after sustaining a hit to the upper body. However, Brahmer returned the following week against TCU, catching a 23-yard touchdown pass as the Cyclones ended a four-game losing streak.

More good news for Penn State's secondary

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) rolls out as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Terry Smith's cornerbacks room looks to be in excellent shape. Zion Tracy and Jahmir Joseph announced Saturday that they will return, joining Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson in staying with the Nittany Lions.

Tracy is a veteran. The rising senior played in every game as the starting nickel back and was largely consistent in coverage. He also was deployed often in blitz packages, making five tackles for loss and a sack.

As a freshman, Joseph played in five games, though one was the Pinstripe Bowl, so he retained his redshirt. Joseph emerged as a player to watch against Clemson, making five tackles, breaking up a pass and shorting Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik's passing lanes.

With those four cornerbacks returning, Penn State already has one of the Big Ten's top returning rooms.

Elsewhere, redshirt sophomore Mason Robinson announced that he is staying, as did redshirt freshman offensive lineman Liam Horan.

Gauging the Day 2 departures

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (3) defends. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five more Nittany Lions entered the portal, led by a promising young tight end.

1. Andrew Olesh: The 6-5, 231-pound freshman tight end didn't play as he worked to develop in the weight room. Penn State made Olesh, a 4-star prospect from Pennsylvania, a priority of its 2025 recruiting class, getting him to flip from Michigan one day before the 2024 Big Ten title game.

"It came down to the wire, and I just went with my heart," Olesh said at his signing ceremony. "I felt like at Penn State, I'm the most comfortable with all coaching staff, all the players I've developed relationships with. ... At the end of the day, I felt like coach [James] Franklin, I'm the most comfortable with. And that's really what it comes down to."

2. Antonio Belgrave-Shorter: A redshirt freshman, Belgrave-Shorter earned a starting job at safety opposite Zakee Wheatley to start the season. King Mack (also in the portal) took the job in Week 3, and Belgrave-Shorter was listed as out for the season's final four games.

3. DaKaari Nelson: A redshirt sophomore linebacker, Nelson played on Penn State's coverage units, making two kickof tackles vs. Nebraska. Nelson started one game at linebacker in 2024.

4. Owen Wafle: A redshirt freshman defensive tacke, Wafle transferred to Penn State from Michigan. He was a rotational player inside, playing in nine games and making four tackles. Wafle played 20 snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl.

5. Kolin Dinkins: A redshirt junior safety, Dinkins also played a lot of special teams and forced a fumble against Villanova. His brother Khalil, a starting tight end, opted out of the bowl game.

6. Matt Henderson: Another freshman tight end, Henderson was a 4-star prospect in the 2025 class after catching 48 passes for 724 yards as a senior at Powhatan (Virginia) High. Look for a reunion with James Franklin at Virginia Tech.

What's next for the Nittany Lions?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell (24) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State still awaits an announcement from starting middle linebacker Amare Campbell, the most important Nittany Lion still out there. Campbell is familiar with the transfer portal, having left North Carolina for Penn State, and also proved himself as the team's top defensive player.

Penn State also is on watch for a commitment from Becht, who likely will be a four-year starting quarterback for Matt Campbell. And don't forget about a few more top freshmen from 2025, notably 5-star offensive lineman Malachi Goodman, who did not play, and linebacker LaVar Arrington II, who earned a starting role on special teams.

