Penn State Hockey Live Updates From the NCAA Hockey Regionals

Penn State begins its quest Friday for a second straight Frozen Four appearance. The Nittany Lions face Minnesota-Duluth in the Albany Regional of the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament, the first stop on the road to Las Vegas.

We're updating the game live, so follow the action as the Nittany Lions chase their first Division I national championship. Here's what to know before faceoff Friday from MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Penn State hockey preview

Penn State Nittany Lions defenseman Jackson Smith skates during a Big Ten ice hockey game against Michigan State in Beaver Stadium . | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions and Minnesota-Duluth face each other for the first time. They're playing Game 2 of the Albany Regional, following the opener between Michigan and Bentley. The Penn State game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Check out the full broadcast and streaming schedule.

Penn State enters the postseason with a 21-13-2 record and seeded third in the four-team regional field. Minnesota-Duluth (23-14-1) is the No. 2 seed after falling to Denver in double overtime in the NCHC title game. The Bulldogs won 10 more games than they did last season.

Minnesota-Duluth has a proud postseason history. The program made seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2015-22 (there was no tournament in 2020) and has played in four Frozen Fours since 2017. Minnesota-Duluth has won three national championships, including back-to-back titles in 2018-19.

The Nittany Lions, under head coach Guy Gadowsky, are making their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and fifth overall. Penn State made a superb run to the Frozen Four last season, falling to Boston University 3-1.

Penn State is 4-4 all-time in eight NCAA Tournament games, going 2-1 last season. The



Nittany Lions have made the regional final three times dating 2017, when they beat Union 10-3 in their first tournament game. Penn State shut out Michigan Tech 8-0 in the 2023 regionals, the most lopsided shutout in NCAA Tournament history.

Players to watch

All eyes will be on Penn State's Gavin McKenna, who has been the team's dominant offensive player over the past month. The freshman forward brings a nine-game points streak to regionals and is just the second Penn State player to be named a Hobey Baker Award top-10 finalist.

McKenna is Penn State's first Big Ten scoring champion (38 points) and is the team's first freshman to reach 50 points overall. He ranks second in the nation in points per game (1.5).

Despite missing eight games with an injury, Aiden Fink ranks third on the team in points (38). He is third in the nation among active players with 125 points (48 goals, 77 assists) in 103 games.

Minnesota-Duluth's top players are brothers. Max Plante (49 points) is a top-10 Hobey Baker Award finalist with McKenna and brings 24 goals into the game. His brother Zam has 47 points, including 20 goals.

In goal, Josh Fleming is Penn State's likely starter. Fleming is 10-6-2 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. The Bulldogs' Adam Gajan, who played for Gadowsky at the Spengler Cup, is 18-12-1 with a 2.28 GAA and .908 save percentage.

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