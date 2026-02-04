Gavin McKenna, Projected No. 1 NHL Draft Pick, Faces Felony Assault Charge

Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft, was charged with felony aggravated assault by State College, Pa. police, according to a police report obtained by WKPS radio’s Evan Smith.

McKenna faces four different charges, including felony aggravated assault that “attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference,” misdemeanor simple assault and summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment.

McKenna, who is just 18 years old, could face up to 20 years in prison for the felony aggravated assault charge.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the evening Saturday, January 31. According to Onward State, a blog run by Penn State students, McKenna was downtown at a bar after the Nittany Lions’s outdoor hockey game at Beaver Stadium when the incident took place. The victim reportedly sustained a broken jaw.

"We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment,” Penn State said in a statement via the College Hockey News.

During his first season with the Nittany Lions, McKenna has recorded 32 points in 24 games, including 11 goals and 21 assists.

