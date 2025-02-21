Penn State Is the Hottest Team in College Hockey
The hottest team in college hockey continues its late-season chase this weekend for a bid to the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament. Penn State visits No. 1 Michigan State for a two-game series beginning Friday night seeking to extend a run that has taken it from the bottom of the Big Ten standings to NCAA Tournament contention. It's a remarkable Penn State hockey story.
The Nittany Lions concluded December at 0-8 in the Big Ten, having lost four straight series to Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State. The Buckeyes outscored Penn State 8-2 over two games, which at the time seemed like the end of the Nittany Lions' season. But Penn State clawed back starting with a 3-0 win over Notre Dame in early January followed by a shootout win over Michigan State at the Pegula Ice Arena.
Since that game Penn State is 8-1-1, has won four straight and has swept consecutive two-game series (over Wisconsin and Notre Dame) for the first time in program history. Now, the Nittany Lions (16-11-3) conclude the regular season with series against Michigan State, beginning Friday night in East Lansing, and at home against Minnesota on Feb. 28 and March 1. Penn State desperately is trying to claw its way into the NCAA Tournament while maintaining a level head.
"We only think about the next game. We don't get try to distracted by what could be after it or what's happened before it," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in an interview posted on the team's X account. "I guess it's staying in the present. It sounds easy, but it's harder than it sounds."
According to the PlayoffStatus website, Penn State has a 27 percent chance to make the tournament based on current win probabilities. And the schedule is rough. Michigan State is No. 1 in the nation, according to USCHO.com poll, while Minnesota is No. 6. Penn State has climbed to No. 18 in the rankings.
Sophomore forward Aiden Fink has fronted Penn State's rally. Fink leads the nation in points (44) and points per game (1.47), is tied for second in goals (22) and is tied for ninth in assists (22). His +18 rating ranks second in the Big Ten, and in the top 10 nationally, among forwards. Meanwhile, senior captain Simon Mack has a career-high 24 points and 23 assists, which are tied for sixth-most in the nation.
Another key has been goaltender Arsenii Sergeev, who is 9-2-3 with a .921 save percentage since returning from an injury. Sergeev has posted a Big Ten-high three shutouts during the season's second half. He also has set a school record with four shutouts this season.
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State hockey
Penn State begins its two-game series at Michigan State (22-5-3) at 6 p.m. ET Friday. Big Ten Network will televise the game, which also can be streamed on the Fox Sports app. Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Munn Ice Arena.