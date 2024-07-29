Penn State Men's Hockey Announces 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule
The Penn State men's hockey team Monday announced its 2024-25 non-conference schedule, one that will cover plenty of ground in October. The Nittany Lions will visit Alaska for the second time in school history before returning to play the 2023 national champion. The 10-game non-conference schedule also includes a trip to Washington, D.C. in December.
Penn State opens the 2024-25 campaign with three road games on both ends of the continent. The Nittany Lions begin the season with a two-game series at Alaska-Fairbanks on Oct. 5-6, marking the program's second trip to Alaska. After returning from Alaska, Penn State heads to Connecticut for a game against Quinnipiac, which won the 2023 NCAA title, on Oct. 12.
Penn State opens its home schedule at Pegula Ice Arena with a two-game series against St. Lawrence on Oct. 25-26. The Nittany Lions also will play Colgate in a two-game series before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22-23. Among the most interesting non-conference games is a Dec. 12 meeting with Army West Point at the Capital Hockey Classic in Washington, D.C. The event is being held in conjunction with the annual Army-Navy football game Dec. 14.
Penn State concludes its non-conference schedule with a two-game home series with Canisius on Jan. 17-18. The Big Ten men's hockey schedule is forthcoming.
