Penn State Men's Hockey to Play Army in Washington, D.C.
The Penn State men's hockey team will participate in a unique college hockey event in December. The Nittany Lions will meet Army as part of the Capital Hockey Classic, a doubleheader at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The event will serve as a prelude to the annual Army-Navy football game at Commanders Field on Dec. 14.
The Capital Hockey Classic is scheduled for Dec. 12. The Army and Navy club teams will meet in the opener, followed by Penn State vs. Army in a Division I game. Penn State rallied from a four-goal deficit to defeat Army 7-6 last season at the Pegula Ice Arena.
“It’s truly an honor to be a part of the first-ever Capital Hockey Classic,” Penn State men's hockey coach Guy Gadowsky said in a statement. “The Army-Navy football game is a yearly spectacle and to add a hockey component to this special weekend is an awesome opportunity. I’m excited we will be able to spread our Hockey Valley community to the DMV area, an area we haven’t been to yet in our short history, but one with a large alumni base."
Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Washington Capitals and Capital One Arena, is producing the event. Capital One Arena hosted the 2009 NCAA Frozen Four.
“We are ecstatic to be able to welcome college hockey back to Capital One Arena,” Jim Van Stone, MSE's president business operations and chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "It is an
honor to host this college hockey showcase ahead of the iconic Army-Navy football game, giving fans a chance to witness this storied rivalry on the ice and then see two top Division I teams match up against each other."
Penn State men's hockey is entering its 13th season as a varsity sport in 2024. The Nittany Lions went 15-18-3 last season and fell to Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State has won two Big Ten titles and qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times, most recently in 2023. The program won its 200th game last season and has produced five 20+ wins over the past nine years.
Game times and tickets for the Capital Hockey Classic will be available at the Capital One Arena website. Penn State recently announced season-ticket information for the 2024-25 season, which begins in October.
