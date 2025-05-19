How to Watch Penn State Baseball in the Big Ten Tournament
The Penn State baseball team enters the Big Ten postseason with its most wins since 2011 and seeks to make another run to the conference championship game. The Nittany Lions are seeded ninth for this week's Big Ten Baseball Tournament, which will feature a new format in Omaha, Nebraska.
Penn State is among 12 teams that qualified for the tournament, which will run as a pool-play event instead of through double elimination. Last season, its first under head coach Mike Gambino, Penn State got hot at the right time, making the Big Ten Tournament championship game as the No. 8 seed.
The Nittany Lions fell 2-1 to Nebraska in the title game, after which Gambino predicted "championships" in Penn State baseball's future. Penn State heads to the 2025 Big Ten Tournament following its first 30-win season since 2011 and its best Big Ten season since 2012.
Penn State improved to 31-22 overall after taking two of three games from Xavier in its regular-season finale last weekend. The Nittany Lions finished the Big Ten season at 15-15, the program's most conference wins in 13 years. Penn State won five Big Ten series, and three conference road series, for the first time since 2012.
Penn State begins the Big Ten Tournament in Pool D with fourth-seeded USC (34-20, 18-12) and fifth-seeded Washington (29-26,17-13). Penn State will face Washington on Wednesday and USC on Thursday.
The four pool winners advance to the Big Ten semifinals. Oregon (41-3) is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by UCLA (39-15) and Iowa (32-20-1). The Nittany Lions need to win both games of pool play to reach the semifinals, based on the tournament's rules.
According to the Big Ten, should "pool play produce identical records, the highest-seeded team in the tie would advance." As the lowest seed in its pool, Penn State must win twice to clinch a spot in the semifinals.
USC took two of three games from Penn State during an April series in State College. The Nittany Lions did not play Washington during the regular season.
Outfielder Paxton Kling leads the Penn State offense, hitting .340 with an OPS of 1.067, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten. Kling has 13 home runs and 53 RBI in his first season with the Nittany Lions.
How to watch Penn State in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament
Big Ten Network will carry the Big Ten Baseball Tournament live beginning May 20 from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Penn State meets Washington in its first game of pool play at 3 p.m. ET May 21. The Nittany Lions then face USC at 3 p.m. ET May 22.
The semifinals are scheduled for May 24, with the championship game set for 3 p.m. ET May 25. Games of the Big Ten Baseball Tournament also will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.