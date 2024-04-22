Who Will Be Penn State's NIL Rainmaker?
FedEx cast itself as an NIL rainmaker recently, announcing a five-year investment into Memphis athletics worth $25 million. The $5 million annual check FedEx will write generated plenty of earned media across college sports and prompted coaches around the country to ask, "Who's our FedEx?" Surely they're curious at Penn State. Well, Penn State football coach James Franklin recently made a gentle suggestion.
"I'm willing to negotiate if Sheetz or Wawa would like to work with our players moving forward with some NIL opportunities," Franklin said. "I'm willing to negotiate."
At the 2023 Peach Bowl, where the Nittany Lions played Ole Miss, Franklin responded to a unique question that resonated with him and Penn State fans but meant little to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. "Sheetz or Wawa?" Franklin was asked at a pre-bowl press conference, prompting a laugh from him and a confused look from Kiffin. But being the constant program-builder, Franklin knew exactly how to respond.
"You're putting me in a tough spot," Franklin said at the joint press conference with Kiffin. "For everybody in here [in the media] that maybe doesn't cover Penn State closely, we're in central Pennsylvania, so right in the middle of the Eagles and the Steelers. I grew up just outside of Philadelphia [in Bucks County], so I'm a Wawa guy. But now I live in central Pennsylvania, and it's Sheetz.
"Lane's looking at me like I'm crazy. He probably doesn't know what Wawa or Sheetz is. I think I've got to stay with Wawa. I've got to stay with my roots and kind of where I grew up. But I have really learned to appreciate Sheetz."
Having sided with Wawa in the convenience-store battle, Franklin then deftly made his NIL pitch. Penn State's NIL collective, Happy Valley United, has been on a long-running fundraising campaign and recently launched an initiative to address player retention and recruiting, The campaign, dubbed "Retain the Roar," seeks to raise $500,000 for the football program.
But the Nittany Lions need more to compete in a Big Ten Conference where Michigan is embarking on a $1 million campaign and Ohio State's collective announced in January that it had raised $1 million in one week. And now Memphis is a major player in the NIL market.
“This gives us an opportunity to invest in bright, young athletes in our great hometown of Memphis, strengthening our connection to the next generation of leaders,” Brian Philips, FedEx executive vice president and chief marketing officer said in a statement.
Who will be that rainmaker for Penn State football? Sheetz and Wawa should be candidates.
Pennsylvania's rival convenience stores inspire passionate opinions about their unique food selections (like the Sheetz Appz Sampler vs. the Wawa Gobbler) and clashing East-West styles. They're also the two largest private companies in Pennsylvania, according to Forbes, and rank among the nation's top 30. According to Forbes, Wawa ranks 20th (estimated revenue: $18.87 billion), while Sheetz is 27th ($14 billion).
Fittingly, then, Franklin didn't allow the opportunity pass, pitching both companies to consider his Nittany Lions for Name, Image and Likeness deals. Sheetz already has shown some social media love to Penn State's running backs, nicknamed the Lawnboyz, so a major NIL deal can't be far behind.
And though he had no stake in the Sheetz-Wawa debate, Kiffin couldn't resist a jab at college football's transfer portal NIL culture.
"And if they don't respond to his negotiations the way he wants, he's not going to coach the game tomorrow," Kiffin said. "That's what we deal with now."
