How to Watch, Stream Penn State vs. Princeton in the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

The Penn State men's lacrosse team already has one win over Princeton this season. Can the Nittany Lions make it two straight and advance to the NCAA Final Four?

Eighth-seeded Penn State meets top-ranked Princeton on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament. Princeton (14-2) enters the matchup on a nine-game win streak and as the nation's No. 1 team. The TIgers lost to Penn State 13-7 in their season opener.

Penn State (10-5) has won five straight games, including a 16-8 victory over Johns Hopkins for the Big Ten Tournament title. Here's what to know about Sunday's Penn State-Princeton game in the NCAA quarterfinals.

How to watch Penn State vs. Princeton

Eighth-seeded Penn State faces top-seeded Princeton at noon ET Sunday at Delaware Stadium in Newark. The game is the first of an NCAA doubleheader, with Georgetown vs. Duke following at 2:30 p.m.

ESPNU will broadcast the game live. It also can be streamed on the ESPN app. The Penn State-Princeton winner advances to the NCAA semifinals, scheduled for May 23 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

The Nittany Lions are looking for their third straight win over Princeton in a series that dates to 1991. Penn State won at Princeton 13-7 in February, a game that the Nittany Lions led from end-to-end. Penn State scored seven goals in the first period, and Hunter Aquino had a hat trick. Penn State outshot Princeton 14-2 in the first quarter.

Coach Jeff Tambroni has Penn State a win away from its third Final Four appearance in four years. The Nittany Lions advanced to the quarterfinals with a 10-6 victory over Army West Point in the first round.

Aquino, Penn State's leading scorer with 26 goals, recorded his sixth hat trick of the season in the first-round game. Freshman goaltender Preston Hawkins made 12 saves on 18 shots, and Penn State's defense forced 13 turnovers.

Defense will be an imperative for the Nittany Lions against Princeton, which has the nation's No. 3 scoring offense, averaging 14.88 points per game. Senior defenseman Alex Ross, a first-team Inside Lacrosse All-American, will be among the most pivotal Nittany Lions in the game.

Penn State ranks 18th nationally in scoring (12.67 goals per game) and will need big games from Aquino and freshman Jack Iannantuono, the Big Ten freshman of the year who leads Penn State in points (36) and has scored 17 goals.

Penn State has advanced to back-to-back quarterfinals for the first time in program history. The Nittany Lions also have reached double-digit victories for the third time in four years and the sixth overall under Tambroni.

About the Princeton Tigers

Next up: Princeton vs. Penn State Sunday at 1 at the U of Delaware in the NCAA quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/KK9to0K3Iy — Princeton Men's Lacrosse (@TigerLacrosse) May 11, 2026

Princeton reports that the high temperature for its February loss to Penn State was 34 degrees, a potential mitigating factor. The Tigers have lost just once since, to Cornell, and bring a nine-game win streak to Sunday's game. Princeton has scored at least 15 goals in eight of those games, with a 12-10 win over Yale in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Tigers also are efficient shooters, ranking second nationally in shot percentage (34.3 percent). Nate Kabiri, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, ranks seventh nationally in points per game (4.75) and eighth in assists (41).

Goaltender Ryan Croddick is tough to score on, ranking sixth nationally in save percentage (.578). Penn State scored 13 goals on 23 shots vs. Croddick in February.

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