Penn State Soccer Player Headed to the 2024 Summer Olympics
Fourteen athletes who competed for Penn State have qualified so far to represent Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. But Penn State's Olympic contingent doesn't end there. A host of athletes will compete for their home countries when the Olympics begin later this month.
The latest Olympian minted from Penn State is Mohamed Cisset, a sophomore on the Nittany Lions' men's soccer team. Cisset was named to the Mali men's national team that will compete in Paris. Mali will compete in Group D against Japan, Paraguay and Israel. Mali opens the Olympic competition against Israel on July 24.
Cisset is the only current college player on Mali's roster. As a freshman, the defender played in 18 games, starting 14, for the Nittany Lions. He arrived at Penn State after playing for four years at Monteverde Academy in Florida. Cisset also has started in three under-23 friendly matches for Mali this year, helping the team to a 2-0-1 record.
"We are all so happy and proud of Momo for being selected as a member of the Mali Olympic soccer team," Penn State men's soccer coach Jeff Cook said in a statement. "To represent your country at the Olympics is the highest honor to achieve. We are delighted that Momo has earned this honor. We are looking forward to cheering him on and following his progress this summer."
Cisset joins a growing list of Penn State athletes who will compete internationally at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Among them are former wrestler Roman Bravo-Young, who will compete for Puerto Rico; sprinter Cheickna Traore, who will run for the Ivory Coast after winning the NCAA outdoor title in the 200 meters; gymnast Sam Zakutney, who will compete for Canada; and swim siblings Emma and Jack Harvey, who will compete for Bermuda.
