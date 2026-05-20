Penn State Stays In-House to Replace Men's Volleyball Coach Mark Pavlik

Penn State didn't go far to find its next men's volleyball coach. The Nittany Lions promoted Colin McMillan, a 19-year assistant with the program, as the next head coach. McMillan replaces Mark Pavlik, who retired after 32 seasons as the head coach.

“We are thrilled to name Colin as the next head coach of the men’s volleyball program at Penn State,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. “He has played an integral role in the team’s success at the conference and national level in his nearly two decades working with Coach Pavlik. His dedication to the program and his commitment to developing student-athletes at the collegiate level made him an easy choice to ensure Penn State continues to compete as a championship-caliber team.”

McMillan becomes just the fourth head coach in the 50-year history of Penn State men's volleyball, which has been one of the university's more stable athletic programs. The Nittany Lions had just two head coaches before Pavlik took over in 1995. McMillan continues the stability, becoming a first-time college head coach after 19 years on staff.

"I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to be the next head coach of Penn State men's volleyball,” McMillan said in a statement. “To continue the legacy established by Coach [Tom] Tait, Coach [Tom] Peterson and Coach Pavlik is a huge responsibility that I look forward to taking on. I would like to thank Dr. Kraft and the administration for believing in our staff to lead this program and build upon the great foundation laid by all those that have come before us."

McMillan takes over a program with high expectations. Pavlik finished his Penn State career with 716 wins, third-most in college men's volleyball history, and 26 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Penn State fell to UC Irvine in the NCAA regionals in May at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Under Pavlik, the Nittany Lions made the NCAA semifinals 21 times and won the 2008 national championship. won He finished third in the history of collegiate men’s volleyball with 716 career wins. Pavlik was named EIVA coach of the year 11 times and won the national award once.

McMillan joined Penn State's staff in 2007 and helped shape the program's second national-championship run. Since then, he has helped the Nittany Lions to 14 EIVA tournament titles and nine Final Four appearances.

An Ohio State graduate, McMillan made the National Collegiate Championship all-tournament team in 2000, when the Buckeyes reached the national final. McMillan has coached with USA Volleyball's U19 and junior men's national teams. He became Penn State's associate head coach in 2016.

"I am so grateful and so fortunate to have worked alongside Colin for the last 19 years,” Pavlik said in a statement. “He has been an outstanding role model for our guys as a coach, father and husband. His integrity, compassion and leadership have served our program so well. He has helped to mold many minds and lives, mine included.

"Now, as he becomes the next head coach of Penn State men's volleyball, I am thrilled to know our program will continue to improve. He knows and understands better than anyone the culture of this program, our student-athletes and the traditions which make this team special to all who came before. The future of Penn State Men's Volleyball is in great hands."

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.