Penn State Women's Volleyball Will Be Part of This Year's Palestra Celebration

Penn State women's volleyball is playing a high-profile schedule this season, with visits to two of the best known stadiums in American sports. But for Nittany Lions coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, another match might be the highlight.

The Nittany Lions will take on Stanford in September at the Palestra, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The match, scheduled for Sept. 11, is part of a year-long ode to Philadelphia's beloved venue that will included multiple games and events. Among them: the 150th basketball game between Penn State and Pitt.

The women's volleyball match between Penn State and Stanford will mark the Nittany Lions' first visit to the Palestra since 1985. Penn State defeated Penn 3-0 that year. In 2017, Schumacher-Cawley served as the Penn women's volleyball coach, leading the team to 12 wins, six at the Palestra.

The following season, Schumacher-Cawley returned to Penn State, her alma mater, as an assistant coach. She took over for Russ Rose in 2022 and led the Nittany Lions to the NCAA title in 2024.

“I am incredibly excited for our team and for the sport of volleyball to have the opportunity to compete in such a historic venue,” Schumacher-Cawley said in a statement. "Celebrating 100 years, The Palestra has been the home to countless unforgettable moments in college athletics, and it is truly one of the most iconic arenas in the country.

"To be able to play in a building with that kind of tradition and history is something our student-athletes will remember for the rest of their lives.”

The Philadelphia should be a good one, too, as it pairs the nation's winningest programs in terms of national national championships. Stanford has won nine NCAA titles, most recently in 2019, and Penn State has won eight, most recently in 2024.

It's been a while...



We make our return to The Palestra for the first time in 41 years!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/lMnONjibok — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) July 16, 2026

Penn State is playing a high-profile schedule that includes an appearance in a major new event representing the future of college sports. Penn State will join Nebraska, Florida and SMU in August at Spikes Under the Lights, a first-of-its-kind tournament to be held at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The tournament carries a $1 million purse, with each team receiving $200,000 and another $200,000 in prize money available. The one-day tournament kicks off a Penn State schedule that also will take the team to Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Penn State will meet NCAA runnerup Kentucky in the Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge. The new event brings women's college volleyball to the Chicago Cubs' home stadium for the first time. Nebraska will play Missouri in the other match of the doubleheader.

Penn State's schedule further includes the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall, a high-stakes home match vs. Nebraska and the debut of the Big Ten Women's Volleyball Tournament.

Schumacher-Cawley is in her fifth season as Penn State's head coach. She has led the Nittany Lions to four NCAA appearances and one national championship. Senior Kennedy Martin, a three-time All-American, leads the Nittany Lions after earning first-team honors last season, her first at Penn State.

Martin set Penn State records for points (728) and kills (634) last season. She previously played at Florida, which Penn State could play at Spikes Under the Lights.

Strong and stylish 💅



The team showed out for the Nittanys last night #WeAre pic.twitter.com/HXr0BeZkQm — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) April 28, 2026

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