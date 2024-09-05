Penn State Football Notes: Jaylen Reed the Conductor, and a Bonding Trip to Houston
Penn State safety KJ Winston was named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, gets into 2025 NFL Draft mocks as a potential first-rounder and was the Big Ten's defensive player of the week after making seven solo tackles and forcing a fumble at West Virginia. Meanwhile, fellow safety Jaylen Reed played the game of his career, jumping on the Mountaineers from the first series.
With a purpose.
"I'm going to make the world feel me," Reed said. "I feel like sometimes I don't get the recognition I deserve. But it's OK. I feel like sometimes that's just how everybody's journey goes."
Reed certainly wasn't hinting at any rivalry with Winston, his fellow second-year starter in Penn State's secondary and the player who gets more attention. However, there's a nice competition between the two that fuels the position at Penn State, making its safeties room (which includes fellow starter Zakee Wheatley) one of the nation's best. And Reed began demanding his place in the conversation against West Virginia.
Reed, who plays Penn State's "Lion" position that covers a lot of ground, was everywhere last Saturday. He made nine tackles, broke up two passes, had a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble. And Reed shot himself directly out of the locker room and into the game.
On the game's first play, Reed deftly rotated back to break up a deep shot to West Virginia receiver Traylon Ray. He recovered a bad snap on West Virginia's second series that quarterback Garrett Greene couldn't handle. On the third series, Reed nearly killed Greene as the quarterback chased another bad snap, this time recovering it for a 10-yard loss.
On yet another play, Reed drilled West Virginia tight end Kole Taylor (6-7, 255 pounds) so hard he had to remove himself from the game for a play. Though Winston was the Big Ten's defensive player of the week, Reed was the Penn State coaches' defensive player of the game.
"He's the wily vet," Franklin said of Reed, who has played in 35 games for the Nittany Lions. "He's been around a while for us. ... Not only did he play well but he practices well and works hard. He is one of the smartest football players I've ever been around. If you watch him out there, he's orchestrating everything. The game of football makes sense to him and really always has."
A secondary bonding trip to Houston
Several members of Penn State's defensive backfield trained together in Houston during some down time this summer. Reed and cornerback A.J. Harris, who made his first start for Penn State on Saturday, were among them. Harris and fellow cornerback Jalen Kimber, who also made his first start in Penn State's secondary, were newcomers after transferring from the SEC (Harris from Georgia, Kimber from Florida). The bonding trip proved beneficial.
"I definitely believe that's kind of what brought some of our back end together and made us such a tight-knit group," Harris said. "I believe it definitely paid off."
A tight end could return
Tight end Khalil Dinkins, who missed part of training camp with an injury and did not play at West Virginia, was on the practice field Wednesday during the window open to the media. Dinkins, who caught two touchdown passes last season, anticipated playing in the rotation alongside Tyler Warren but ceded those reps at West Virginia to redshirt freshman Andrew Rappleyea. Franklin said that Dinkins, though he has missed a "ton of time," brings a downfield element to Penn State's tight-end play.
"If he's ready, as you guys have seen, he can be a weapon for us," Franklin said.
Developing linebackers is a priority
Three linebackers played more than 40 snaps at West Virginia, led by Tony Rojas (47). But the Nittany Lions have injuries and a further shortage of experience at the position. So even though defensive coordinator Tom Allen is playing more three-safety sets, Franklin remains fixed on depth at linebacker, pointing to redshirt freshman DaKaari Nelson (a converted safety) and true freshman Anthony Speca as players whose timeline could accelerate.
"We have to create some depth, whether with some position changes or maybe playing some guys," Franklin said.
Penn State opens the 2024 home schedule Saturday against Bowling Green at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Big Ten Network.
