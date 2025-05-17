Penn State Wrestling Commit Marcus Blaze Beats Iowa Commit Bo Bassett at Team Trials
Penn State wrestling fans can't wait to watch Marcus Blaze, one of the top-ranked recruit of the 2025 class who committed to the Nittany Lions in November 2024. They also can't wait to potentially watch him wrestle against Bo Bassett, the Pennsylvania high school standout who has committed to Iowa's 2026 class.
Well, the two staged a preview at the USA Wrestling World Team Trials, with Blaze winning this round. Blaze on Friday defeated Bassett in a consolation bout at the 65 kg freestyle weight class. Blaze hit an assertive four-point move late in the first period for the 5-1 victory in the consolation semifinals.
A fascinating aspect of college wrestling is that rivalries can extend into new disciplines and venues. That happened in Louisville, Kentucky, at the World Team Trials. Blaze and Bassett, both representing the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, met in a freestyle consolation bout. In a few years, depending on weight class, they could see each other in a Penn State-Iowa dual meet, at the Big Ten Tournament or even the NCAA Championships.
Blaze and Bassett already have compiled considerable freestyle resumes. Blaze won gold at the 2023 U17 World Championships in Istanbul and placed third at 61 kg at the U.S. Open earlier this year. Blaze also made the U.S. Senior National Team in 2024 by placing third at 57 kg at the U.S. Olympic Trials in State College.
As a high school junior, Blaze defeated future Penn State teammate Luke Lilledahl on his way to the bronze medal at the Olympic Trials. Lilledahl has qualified for the best-of-three series at Final X, where he will wrestle Spencer Lee for a spot on the U.S. team at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships. Blaze, from Perrysburg High in Ohio, also brings four state titles to Penn State.
Bassett, meanwhile, defeated former Penn State wrestler Beau Bartlett (a 2024 NCAA finalist) at the trials. He also has medaled at the U17 and U20 World Championships. Bassett has a 126-0 career record at Bishop McCort High and was seeded third at 57 kg for the team trials challenge. According to FloWrestling, Bassett is the top-ranked wrestler in the 2026 class.
Watch the Blaze-Bassett bout here, courtesy of FloWrestling.