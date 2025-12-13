Michigan State vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Dec. 13
Penn State could be in for another blowout loss this weekend. The Nittany Lions will host No. 9 Michigan State on Saturday as 11.5-point underdogs after losing to Indiana by 41 in their last outing. The Spartans will be looking to get back on track following their second loss of the year to No. 3 Duke.
All but one of Michigan State’s wins have been by double-digits. Tom Izzo’s squad is fresh off holding Duke to a season-low 66 points and still boasts the Big Ten’s best scoring defense. Penn State is 8-2 on the year, but hasn’t come close to beating either of the high-major programs it’s faced this season.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Michigan State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Michigan State: -11.5 (-102)
- Penn State: +11.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Michigan State: -720
- Penn State: +400
Total
- 143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Michigan State vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 13
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Michigan State: 8-1
- Penn State: 8-2
Michigan State vs. Penn State Player to Watch
Jeremy Fears Jr.: Fears is arguably the best passer in college basketball and leads the country with 9.8 assists per game. His ability to create great looks for his teammates are a big reason the Trojans can pull away at any point in this game. He contributes on the defensive end as well, though. Fears leads Michigan State with 1.7 steals per game. Creating points off of turnovers will make the favorites even more lethal in this matchup.
Michigan State vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams has been particularly successful against the spread this season, but Penn State’s performance at home is what’s most worrisome.
The Nittany Lions are 3-7 against the spread on the year despite having played six home games. They’re 1-5 against the spread as the hosts, and that’s less than ideal against a Michigan State team that’s thrived away from home this year.
The Spartans haven’t played in a true road game this year, but are a perfect 3-0 straight up and against the spread at neutral venues. Those wins came against Kentucky, ECU and No. 14 North Carolina. Michigan State has the experience and poise to win and cover with room to spare.
Pick: Michigan State -11.5 (-102 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
