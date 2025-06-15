Penn State Wrestling: PJ Duke Scores Stunning Pin to Qualify for Senior Worlds
Yianni Diakomihalis in the show-stopper at Final X.
Freestyle wrestling's biggest story of the year is a recent high school graduate who will be a freshman at Penn State this fall. But PJ Duke will miss some time during his first semester of college to compete at the 2025 Senior World Wrestling Championships.
Duke, part of a special Penn State wrestling recruiting class, scored the biggest upset of the Final X event Saturday in Newark. Barely three months after winning his fourth New York state high school title, Duke pinned four-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis to complete a breathtaking comeback and win the men's 70 kg freestyle division at Final X.
After scoring two remarkable victories in the best-of-three series, the 18-year-old Duke will represent the U.S. at the Senior World Championships in September in Croatia. Duke already has qualified for the U20 worlds as well. And how Duke punched his ticket to Senior worlds was the highlight of Saturday's Final X event at the Prudential Center.
Duke, who won the Junior Hodge Trophy as the nation's top high school wrestler, lost his opening bout to Diakomihalis in the best-of-three series by a 10-0 technical fall. Diakomihalis, who won four NCAA titles at Cornell, controlled the opener from start to finish.
But Duke took over from there. He won the second match 17-10 in a exceptional test of scoring. Duke was strong, more agile and quicker in taking it to the 2022 world silver medalist. Duke punctuated his victory with a pin and a backflip.
Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Duke hit a takedown and quickly put Diakomihalis onto his back. Even Duke appeared surprised at what happened.
Duke's win wrapped a story that dates to his childhood in central New York. A four-time state champ at Minisink Valley High, Duke grew up watching Diakomihalis win NCAA titles at Cornell. He even got a few autographs from the Big Red star who won five New York state titles in high school.
"Yianni's one of those people I looked up to my whole youth and middle school career," Duke told reporters at the World Team Trials in May. "... Yianni's one of the best wrestlers I've ever seen, so to be able to compete against him, I'm so honored."
Duke's achievement is the latest in an already elite freestyle career. Duke qualified for Final X by winning the U.S. Team Trials in Louisville, where he defeated NCAA champions Antrell Taylor and Ridge Lovett of Nebraska. A few weeks later, Duke qualified for U20 worlds with a dominant performance at nationals at 70 kg.
Duke has won two U20 titles at the U.S. Open and earned bronze at the 2024 U20 World Championships. USA Wrestling calls Duke a "bright, young talent in the United States," which he certainly proved at Final X. The victory over Diakomihalis earned Duke plenty of attention on social media. Six-time world champion Jordan Burroughs was particularly impressed.
Duke will join future Penn State teammate Levi Haines on the U.S. team that will compete at the 2025 Senior World Championships, scheduled for Sept. 13-21 in Zagreb, Croatia. Haines swept Evan Wick in the 79 kg freestyle weight class to make his first Senior world team.
Five other current, former or future Nittany Lions made the U.S. National Team, including Marcus Blaze, who will be a freshman with Duke next season. Blaze defeated 2025 NCAA runnerup Brock Hardy for true third at 65 kg.