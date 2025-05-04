Former Penn State Star Bo Nickal Loses First UFC Bout by TKO
Bo Nickal, the former Penn State wrestling star who began his UFC career with a 7-0 record, sustained a surprising first loss Saturday night at UFC Des Moines. Reinier de Ridder scored a technical knockout over Nickal after initially sending him to the mat with a left knee to the body.
Nickal, a three-time NCAA wrestling champion at Penn State, began a heralded MMA career with seven wins, including four in UFC events. He was favored over de Renner on Saturday night in Des Moines. But the 34-year-old de Renner hit a combination of body shots to hand the undefeated middleweight his first loss.
According to MMA Knockout, the On SI site that covers MMA, staggered Nickal in the frst round with several knees to the midsection. "Sensing that he had Nickal hurt, de Ridder began to apply pressure and continue landing knees until a perfectly-placed shot to the body folded Nickal to give the formerly undefeated fighter his first MMA loss and add to the Dutch middleweight's perfect UFC record," MMA Knockout wrote.
Carter Starocci, Penn State's recently crowned five-time NCAA wrestling champion, backed his fellow former Nittany Lion after the loss. Nickal, 29, still is in the early stages of his UFC career.