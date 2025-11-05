Dana White Says UFC Met With FBI Over Unusual Betting Activity
UFC CEO Dana White says the league met with the FBI after sports gambling watchdog company Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) flagged unusual betting activity on a featherweight match at UFC Fight Night last Saturday night.
The bout in question was between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle. Large bets were placed on del Valle ahead of the start of the match. Dulgarian, who was a -250 favorite in the fight according to ESPN, lost by first-round submission.
“[IC360] reached out to and told us there was some unusual action going on with the fight and [asked] did we know anything,” White said. “We didn't. We called the fighter and his lawyer and said, ‘What is going on? Are you injured? Do you owe anybody any money? Has anybody approached you?’ The kid said, ‘Absolutely not. I'm going to kill this guy.’ The fight plays out, first-round finish. Literally the first thing we did was call the FBI. I met with the FBI twice [Tuesday].”
The UFC has removed Dulgarian from promotion as a result of the FBI investigation into his match.